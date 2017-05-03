Alan Menken and Stars of A BRONX TALE to Celebrate Cast Album at Barnes & Noble

Ghostlight Records will celebrate the cast album of the hit musical A BRONX TALE with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 PM. The date also marks the album's in-store release. The recording is currently available in digital formats.

Barnes & Noble will welcome cast members Nick Cordero, Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose, Lucia Giannetta, Bradley Gibson and Hudson Loverro, in addition to the show's composer Alan Menken, lyricist Glenn Slater and book writer Chazz Palminteri as special guests.

The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side. Fans who purchase the CD at the store will be offered priority seating. Call (212) 369-2180 for details.

CDs are also available at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), where the show is currently running. A special video of the show's song"Belmont Avenue" is available HERE.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is executive produced by Tommy Mottola, and produced by Ron Melrose and Alan Menken; with Rick Kunis serving as Executive in Charge of Production. The recording was recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, with music supervision and arrangements by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The CD package includes a 40-page, full-color booklet with complete lyrics, production photos, and an essay by the show's composer Alan Menken, along with notes from Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Jerry Zaks, Glenn Slater and Sergio Trujillo. To order, please visit sh-k-boom.com/a-bronx-tale.

A BRONX TALE features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, and is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

The 30-member cast of A BRONX TALE stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Bobby Conte Thornton (My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theatre) as Calogero, Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, Bring It On, Motown The Musical) as Jane, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, Leap of Faith, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, and Hudson Loverro (Kinky Boots National Tour, A Christmas Story at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Young Calogero.

A BRONX TALE's ensemble also features Michelle Aravena (Rocky, Jersey Boys, A Chorus Line), Gilbert L. Bailey II (The Book Of Mormon, How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Joe Barbara (Grease, Jersey Boys in Las Vegas), Michael Barra (Man Of La Manchanational tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Jonathan Brody (Spamalot, Mary Poppins national tour), Ted Brunetti (Falsettos, Assassins), Gerald Caesar (Hairspray at MUNY, Aida and South Pacific at Pittsburgh CLO), Brittany Conigatti (Matilda The Musicaland Beauty and the Beast national tours, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Kaleigh Cronin (Cabaret, Jersey Boys national tour), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, Chicago at the MUNY), Charlie Marcus (A Chorus Line, Peter Pan), Janelle McDermoth (Soul Doctor, Hair National Tour), Robert Neary (Independence Day, Resurgence), Dominic Nolfi (Jersey Boys, Motown The Musical, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Wonu Ogunfowora (Sister Act national tour), Christiani Pitts (Rent, Aida, Big Fish regional productions), Paul Salvatoriello (Tony n' Tina's Wedding, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Joseph J. Simeone (West Side Storynational tour, Little Dancer, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Joey Sorge (Nice Work If You Can Get It; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Drowsy Chaperone), Athan Sporek (Les Misérables, New York City Ballet's The Nutcracker) as the Young Calogero alternate, Cary David Tedder (Memphis, Big Fish, Dames At Sea), Kirstin Tucker (Cinderella, Trip of Love, Zorba), and Keith White (Jersey Boys national tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse).

A BRONX TALEpremiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016. Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A BRONX TALE includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design (Tony Award nomination for Thérèse Raquin, Tony Awards for Act One, The Scottsboro Boys); William Ivey Long, Costume Design (six-time Tony Award winner, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grey Gardens); Howell Binkley, Lighting Design (Tony Award for Jersey Boys, Tony Award nomination for Hamilton); Gareth Owen, Sound Design (Tony Award nominations for A Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow); Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design (Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, Fun Home, The Visit); Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design (On Your Feet!, Disaster!); Tara Rubin Casting, Casting (Aladdin, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys); and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator (Hand to God, Important Hats of the Twentieth Century). Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman(three-time Tony Award winner, It Shoulda Been You, Bullets Over Broadway) and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith (Jersey Boys).

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

Alan Menken is also represented on Ghostlight Records with the cast recordings of Newsies, Sister Act, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Leap of Faith, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz and the upcoming God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. The label served as executive producer for Aladdin.

"A BRONX TALE" TRACK LIST:

1. Belmont Avenue

2. Look to Your Heart

3. Roll 'Em

4. I Like It

5. Giving Back the Money

6. I Like It (Reprise)

7. Ain't It the Truth

8. Out of Your Head

9. Nicky Machiavelli

10. These Streets

11. Webster Avenue

12. Out of Your Head (Reprise)

13. One of the Great Ones

14. Ain't It the Truth (Reprise)

15. Look to Your Heart (Reprise)

16. One of the Great Ones (Reprise)

17. Hurt Someone

18. In a World Like This

19. The Choices We Make

Sh-K-Boom with its imprint Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 16 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten! Other notable recent releases include the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2014 "Best Musical" Tony Award winner A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, the 2014 "Best Score" Tony Award winner The Bridges of Madison County, Disney's Newsies, Pippin and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Other highlights of the catalogue include OBCRs of Next to Normal, Hair, Legally Blonde, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Everyday Rapture, Passing Strange, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Drowsy Chaperone and many more Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. The label has also released solo albums from some of Broadway's biggest names: Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Alice Ripley, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico and Ben Vereen. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa (First Daughter Suite, Giant, See What I Wanna See, Little Fish) and Michael Friedman (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Love's Labour's Lost, The Fortress of Solitude), as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Visit www.sh-k-boom.com for more.

