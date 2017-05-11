This Mother's Day, Give Her Broadway in Bed

This Mother's Day, let Mom watch a Broadway show in her pajamas. BroadwayHD.com, is the on-line streaming service bringing Broadway and world class theater productions to your TVs and mobile devices for less than the cost of a pair of tickets. BroadwayHD is bringing down the barriers to this elite art form: barriers of geography, economics and physical limitations. The company's motto, "If you can't get to Broadway, get to BroadwayHD" describes the mission behind the creation of this entertainment platform. So if you can't get Mom to Times Square, let her watch a Broadway show from her home!

The subscription service, founded by my parents, Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane, includes a line up of over 170 full length stage plays and musicals with a steady flow of new productions and live streaming offerings. The library includes some of the biggest names in film and tv such as Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Bette Midler, Condola Rashad, Orlando Bloom and many more. "The authenticity of a live stage performance is very special", says Stewart F. Lane, a six time Tony Award winner for his theatrical productions and a co-owner of the legendary Palace Theater on Broadway. Bonnie Comley, explains," the big name star actors usually do limited runs in these shows, so if you weren't in New York City or couldn't get a ticket, then you missed out. BroadwayHD is your answer to this problem. We extend the reach of these performances so that the whole world can share in these intimate experiences."

BroadwayHD.com offers the convenience of a streaming service. Watch when you want, where you want. Stop and start is a fabulous advantage for shows like the award winning nine hour Nicholas Nickleby, starring Roger Rees. Multi camera shoots give you not only the best seat in the house but views from the best angles in the theater. The high quality recordings can be played at volumes that suit you in your own home. The library of beautiful digital recording are your to enjoy at your leisure on www.BroadwayHD.com

Gift certificates are now available for monthly access at $14.99 per month, $169.00 for annual access or $7.99 to watch one individual show. For more information go to: www.BroadwayHD.com

Happy Mother's Day!

Check out this profile piece by Boston University about my parents and BroadwayHD.com co-founders Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley at:

Related Articles

From This Author Leah Lane