VIDEO: First Look - Tony Nominated KING CHARLES III Comes to PBS, 5/14

Masterpiece on PBS and the BBC have teamed on a television adaption of the Tony-nominated play KING CHARLES III. The project marks a reunion of the hit show's creative team, with writer Mike Bartlett adapting from his own script and Rupert Goold directing. The special one-night television event airs Sunday, May 14 at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Check out the official trailer below!

KING CHARLES III received a 2016 Tony nomination for Best Play. The critically acclaimed Olivier Award-winning Best New Play about Britain's future king, began previews October 10, 2015, with an opening night of November 1, 2015 at the Music Box Theatre. The cast was led by Tim Pigott-Smith, reprising his much-raved-about role as King Charles III, with Oliver Chris as William, Richard Goulding as Harry, Adam Jamesas Mr. Evans,Margot Leicester as Camilla, Miles Richardson as James Reiss, Tom Robertson as Couttsey and other roles, Sally Scott as Sarah and other roles, Tafline Steen as Jess and Lydia Wilson as Kate.

About the show: The Queen is dead. After a lifetime of waiting, Prince Charles ascends the throne. A future of power lies before him...but how to rule? Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Play, King Charles III is the "bracingly provocative and outrageously entertaining" (The Independent) drama of political intrigue by Mike Bartlett that comes to Broadway following a sensational West End run. Directed by Rupert Goold and deemed "the most insightful and engrossing new history play in decades" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, this production explores the people underneath the crowns, the unwritten rules of Britain's democracy and the conscience of its most famous family. For additional information visit: PBS.org/wgbh/masterpiece.

