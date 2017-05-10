VIDEO: The Stars of ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION Dish on the Brand New Musical

If you're excited for Romy and Michele's High School Reunion The Musical, watch this video featuring the stars of the show. Stephanie Wolfson and Cortney Wall headed into the studio to talk about what they're looking forward to, similarities to their iconic characters, and give a few hints as to what you'll see on The 5th Avenue stage this summer.

Wolfson and Wall make their 5th Avenue debuts starring as the beloved pop culture icons Romy White and Michele Weinberger, alongside Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink, Seattle local Hannah Schuerman as Toby Walters and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters.

Based on the 1997 cult hit film, which recently celebrated a highly-publicized 20th anniversary, Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. This production, which is the 18th new musical to be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre, features a creative team including the Tony-nominated Rock of Ages' Director Kristin Hanggi, a book by the film's screenwriter Robin Schiff, and an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black. Choreography is by Peggy Hickey, who recently choreographed Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway.

