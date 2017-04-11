Sergio Trujillo Brings Underground World of Buenos Aires to A.R.T. in ARRABAL

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, will present Arrabal, with a book written by John Weidman, music by Gustavo Santaolalla / Bajofondo, choreographed by Julio Zurita, and directed and co-choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

Performances begin on Friday, May 12 and run through Sunday, June 18 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge. Tickets from $25 are now on sale by phone at 617.547.8300, in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services (64 Brattle Street), or online at americanrepertorytheater.org.

A new tango-infused dance theater piece, Arrabal follows one woman's quest to understand the violence that took her father and disrupted a nation. Told through dance and the propulsive music of the band Bajofondo, the show features an ensemble and band direct from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Directed and co-choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sergio Trujillo (choreography, Invisible Thread, Memphis, Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!, Next To Normal) with music by Academy Award winner Gustavo Santaolalla (Brokeback Mountain, Babel, The Motorcycle Diaries) and book by Tony Award nominee John Weidman (Contact, Assassins) Arrabal invites audiences into the underground world of Buenos Aires tango clubs for a dance between the present and the past. Performance will include a preshow mini tango lesson.

The performance features dancers Flor Beltramo, Soledad Buss, Valeria Celurso, Nicolás Cobos, Juan Cupini, Teresa Garcia, Paola Jean Jean, José Lugones, Maríanella Massarotti, Analia Morales, Leonard Pankow, Cesar Peral, Gabriel Ponce, John Hernan Raigoza, Carlos Rivarola, Mario Rizzo, Micaela Spina, and Marcela Vespasiano. Musicians include Patricio Bonfiglio, Luciano Coniglio, Julio Dominguez, Alejandro Kauderer, and Pablo Martin.

Scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, lighting and visual design by Vincent Colbert, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Peter McBoyle, costume design by Clint Ramos, mixing by Rodrigo Merolla and produced by Truworthy Productions.

Watch a teaser for the show below!

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Valeria Celurso (Berta) has performed in Theater Productions including Les Noces de l'Enfant Roi (Governess), Paris; Victor/Victoria (Dancer, Singer); and Caravan: The Jazz Musical. Dance credits include A Jazz Happening (Dancer, Singer), Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival; Pies Desnudos (company member); and Boulevard Tango. Touring credits include Conjuro Tango, China; Tango (de burdel, salón, y calle), Europe; Tango Macho, Italy. Film credits include Ricky Martin's Frío (Dancer); and Tita (Showgirl).

Juan Cupini (Juan, Dance Captain) began dancing tango at age 12. He was interested from an early age first in tango music, and then also in dance. He has worked with various tango companies and danced in a range of countries including Canada, Brazil, Colombia, New Zealand, Japan and others. Cupini has appeared as the principal dancer in shows including Donde el tango vive, Magia, Volver, Madero Tango, Buenos Aires; Argentango, Japan; and Arrabal, Toronto, Bogotá.

Soledad Buss (Nicole) has danced in productions around the world, including Luis Bravo's Tango Forever (Broadway, US, and Latin American Tours) and Rascasuelos' Tangos Vivos (Carnegie Hall). Touring credits include Hernán Piquin's Pasión Tango, Argentina; Cecilia Figaredo's Boulevard Tango, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina; Tanguera, Greece; Conjuro Tango, China; Tango (de burdel, salón, y calle); Julio Bocca's Ballet Argentino, Argentina and Europe; and Tango Buenos Aires, USA.

Maríanella Massarotti (Abuela) Theater Productions include Tanguera (leading singer), world tour; The Coming Flood (leading singer, actress, and dancer), The Violinist on the Roof (singer), Teatro El Nacional; They Are Playing Our Song, Teatro Astral; Saturday Night Live, Teatro Broadway; Zorba the Greek (Coreuta). Massarotti has won awards at OTI Festival, Argentina; OTI Festival, Mexico; Yamaha Festival, Japan. Television credits include "Mesa de Noticias" (actress and singer).

Carlos Rivarola (Puma) has shared the stage, since 1967, with legendary Tango figures Mariano Mores, Hugo del Carril, Roberto Goyeneche, Armando Pontier, Carlos Acun?a, Roberto Rufino, Alberto Castillo, Roberto Grela, Juan Carlos Copes, Elvira and Virulazo, Sexteto Tango, Sexteto Mayor, Leopoldo Federico, Beba Bidart, Virginia Luque, and Homero Esposito. In 1983, Rivarola joined the cast of Tango Argentino, making its debut at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, and playing at the New York City Center and the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway in 1985. Rivarola has danced in and choreographed the films Tango Bar, Naked Tango, and Carlos Saura's Tango (1999 American Choreography Award). He has been honored with a 2006 Artistic Achievement Award from the Argentine National Arts Foundation, a 2008 International Dance Council-UNESCO Award, and a 2010 award from the Consejo Argentino de la Danza. Rivarola is a member of the Academia Nacional del Tango of Argentina.

Mario Rizzo (Mario) is an original and versatile dancer, improviser, and sportsman, born in Buenos Aires. He has created a unique personal style combining the best of street dancing and tango. Rizzo has appeared as a guest artist in the World Tango Championship since its second year, and as a guest artist in Plan B's European Tour. He performs in prominent milongas in Buenos Aires and has appeared in videos and live shows with a range of prominent contemporary Argentine electronic and tango bands.

Micaela Spina (Arrabal) has performed in theater and opera productions including Chantecler Tango, Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris; Rascasuelos' Tangos Vivos (Dancer & Choreographer), Carnegie Hall, Perelman Stage; Madero Tango, Buenos Aires; Compan?ia Tempotango; Hernán Piquín's Let It Be (Principal) Boulevard Tango; Tacoteco; Cuatro noches. Tours include Mora Godoy's Tango Company, Europe, China, Russia, South America. Opera credits include Parsifal, Teatro Colón. Spina has trained at ISA Teatro Colón, Buenos Aires (Ballet).

Julio Zurita (Rudolfo, Choreographer) is a graduate of the Contemporary Dance Ballet of the San Martin Theater of Buenos Aires. Theatrical and dance credits include Happy End (Brecht), Orpheus and Eurydice, Aida (Colon Theatre, Buenos Aires), The Romance of Romeo and Julieta, and many more contemporary dance ballet performances at San Martin in Buenos Aires. Choreography credits include Ni unrastrito de sangre, Dream of Tango, Tango Bar-celona, Tango of the Angel, Labryinth (Ballet Astor Piazzolla Foundation). Zurita has been the associate choreographer for the International Company of Musical Theater, Tangos of love lost, Bajofondo Tangoclub, Animal Porteño, Broadway Nights, Evita Musical, and peso medio with his company ladoCiego. Film credits include The Invention of Morel. Zurita won the 2003 Capezio A.C.E. Award for his choreography and direction on Cirtango. He is currently working on new works Seven Words, Manos Ajenas, and Red Machine Hotel, a crazy theatrical piece.

Flor Beltramo (Ensemble) has performed in theater and dance productions in Argentina, Spain, and Italy. Her theater credits include La rotavia del Maipo and Las Reinas del Marabú (Doncella, Selket, Milonguera) at Teatro Maipo (Buenos Aires), Teatros del Canal (Madrid); Stravaganza Tango, Sin reglas para el amor, Teatro Broadway; Alicia que hay del otro lado (Reina Blanca, Unicornio, Reina Flores, Reina Roja), Teatro Astros; El Principito (Flor, Soldado, Mujer de negocios), Teatro Coliseo; and Un cuento Alborotado (Cruela de Vil). Dance performances include Rojo Tango and Revelacion Tango (Catalina, Leading Player), Nuovo Teatro Verdi (Brindisi, Italy).

Nicolás Cobos (Ensemble) has choreographed shows including Tango Emoción; Tangodisea; Shine; Milonguera; Mora Godoy's Amor Tango, Tangorama; Bien Argentino; Puerto Bs As; Memorable y donde el tango vive, and Madero Tango. Dance credits include Iñaky Urlezaga's Bs As Tango; Maximiliano Guerra's Aquel Hotel; Takaraska, Argentango, Japan; Tal Como es Tango, Estampas Porteñas; Tango and Fire; Tango Dream; Mestizaje y Pasional (with Hernán Piquín); Maestra, various international festivals. TV credits include "So You Think You Can Dance Canada 2011" (Assistant Choreographer).

Teresa Garcia (Swing) has danced off-Broadway in Dancing With The Stars and SWAY: A Dance Trilogy. She was an International Latin Ballroom finalist at the 2013 New York Dance Festival and a champion at the 2010 New York Salsa Championships. Garcia has performed on TV in the "2013 Oscars" promotional videos, "Neil Patrick Harris' Best Time Ever," "Sabado Gigante," "Good Morning America," and "Saturday Night Live". She has danced for live performances including the NY Knicks' half-time show, Gloria Estefan, Lionel Richie, John Secada, Tito Nieves, Oscar de León, and more. Garcia has assistant choreographed the NY Knicks dancers and New York Fashion Week 2017 for Moncler.

Paola Jean Jean (Ensemble) has choreographed productions including Tango Emoción, Tangodisea, Shine, Milonguera, Mora Godoy's Amor Tango, Tangorama, Buen Argentino, Puerto Bs As, Memorable y Donde el tango vive, Iñaky Urlezaga's Bs As Tango, Maximiliano Guerra's Aquel Hotel, Argentango, Takaraska, Japan; and Madero Tango (Director, Choreography, Principal), Buenos Aires. She has danced in productions including Tal Como es Tango, Estampas Porteñas; Tango and Fire, Tango Dream, and Hernán Piquín's Mestizaje y Pasional. Awards include Juror, Mudial de Tango (2011-2016) and Premio Estrella (March 2015), Revelación Femenina.

José Lugones (Ensemble) has performed in productions including Noces de l'Enfant Roi, Paris; Madero Tango; Tango Porteño. Tour credits include Esquina Carlos Gardel, Germany, Turkey, Brazil; Tango a tierra, South Africa; Bs As Tango Club, Mexico; Garbo Tango, Ecuador and Galápagos; Tango Legends, Canada, Thailand, Singapore; Dramatic Tango, Japan, Taiwan; and Mora Godoy's Tango Company (Principal Dancer), China, Greece, Peru, Argentina. Awards include Cosquín Malambo Festival, Tango World Championship (finalist) and the Guinness World Record for highest suspended performance/show.

Analia Morales (Ensemble) Choreography credits include Latin Grammy Awards 2010, Las Vegas (Choreographer and Dancer). Dance credits include TANGOX2, New York City Center, Peacock Theatre London; Señor Tango (Assistant Director, Principal); Madero Tango (Principal). Tours: Ballet Folklórico Nacional de Argentina (Assistant Choreographer, Dancer), Japan, France; Tango (de burdel, salón, y calle), Julio Bocca's Ballet Argentino, Argentina and Europe. Morales has performed in various workshops and exhibitions in Korea, Europe, and the USA.

Leonard Pankow (Ensemble) Dance credits include Social Tango (Principal), Piazzolla Tango, Mora Godoy's Company; Tango Palace; Madero Tango, Buenos Aires; Divino Tango, Tango Journey. Pankow has performed in the opera Rusalka. Direction/Choreography credits include Chiquilín: de la calle a la escena. Film work includes Tango 360 (Interpreter), Tita (Dancer). Awards: Winner, Torneos Juveniles Bonaerenses; "Show Match" (Tango Championship). Pankow teaches "La Viruta" in Buenos Aires and has given master classes in England, Paris, Poland, Sweden, Italy, Holland, and Canada.

Cesar Peral (Ensemble) has performed on Broadway in Luis Bravo's Forever Tango, Walter Kerr Theatre, US and Latin American tours. Dance credits include Rascasuelos' Tangos Vivos, Carnegie Hall; Rojo Tango, Faena Hotel; Che Tango Che (Choreographer), Teatro Premier; Madero Tango; Señor Tango. Peral has performed on tour in Hernán Piquin's Pasión Tango, Argentina; Cecilia Figaredo's Boulevard Tango, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina; Tanguera, Greece; Conjuro Tango, China; Tango (de burdel, salón, y calle); and Julio Bocca's Ballet Argentino, Argentina and Europe; Tango Buenos Aires, USA.

Gabriel Ponce (Ensemble) has choreographed for television and theater, including choreography for the Latin Grammy Awards 2010, Las Vegas (Choreographer and Dancer). Dance credits include TANGOX2, New York City Center, Peacock Theatre London; Señor Tango (Assistant Director and Principal), Madero Tango (Leading Role); Ballet Folklórico Nacional de Argentina, Japan, France tours; Tango (de burdel, salón, y calle), and Julio Bocca's Ballet Argentino, Argentina and Europe tours.

John Hernan Raigoza (Swing) has danced in the World Tango Championship in Buenos Aires (Third Place) and in various tango festivals including Valentango (California), the New York Tango Festival, Burning Tango (California), Toronto Tango Summit, FIT International Dance (NYC), and Thalia Spanish Theater. Theatrical credits include Afrotango, Tango Five Senses, The Best of Tango, Malbec Tango House, Voz Tango, and Tango Palace. Raigoza has performed at the United Nations Gala and Sabor a Tango in Buenos Aires. He has taught many workshops around the world and is currently a staff member at Stepping Out Studios in New York City.

Marcela Vespasiano (Ensemble) is a graduate of the Instituto Nacional de Arte with a degree in interpretive dance. As a dancer, she received an award from the Festival de Tango y Folklore Hugo del Carril and won The Pre-CosquI?n award in the tango category. In 2004, she received the title of Champion of the World in Stage Tango. Vespasiano has participated in numerous events and festivals in Argentina and abroad with such shows as Tanguera: el musical argentino, Tango Metrópolis, Copes Tango Copes, Tango Journey, Chantecler Tango, Tangox2, and Tango Pasión among others.

ABOUT THE BAND :

Patricio Bonfiglio (Bandeneon) is a band leader, composer, and music arranger. In the last decade he has been a member of the most influential tango groups including Fernando Fierro, Astillero and La Chicana. Patricio is currently travelling the world working on two parallel projects, Rascacielos (tangos muertos) and Rascasuelos (tangos vivos), as the musical director, bandleader, composer, arranger, and bandoneonist.

Luciano Coniglio (Guitar) is an Argentinian guitarist, singer and composer who creates and performs Beatles-inspired rock music for youthful audiences.

Julio Dominguez (Violinist) is the first violinist of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Buenos Aires/ Julio has studied violin and viola at the Menuhim Academy in Switzerland and the Queen Sofía College of Music in Madrid. He is a member of the Gianneo String Quartet, which has toured across the world spreading Argentine music.

Alejandro Kauderer (Music Director/Pianist) is a music composer for soundtracks including "Ma?s que Hermanos", "Vaimbora", "Nombre de Guerra: Alias Yineth", "Jungle Nest", "Cumbia Ninja", "Familia en Venta", "El Hombre de tu Vida" and "Vientos de Agua", and "High School Musica'. Theatrical credits include Las Viajantes and Presidio. Kauderer holds a diploma in Jazz Composition from Berklee College of Music.

Pablo Martin (Double Bass/Ronroco) is a founding member of Tango/Punk pioneers La 154 -Una Banda De Tango and the bass player for Grammy Award nominee and Konex Award winner composer Juan Raffo. Martin has played at Cosqui?n, Argentina's most important Folklore Festival, and is the music composer for several independent theater plays. Martin is a Graduate of Berklee College of Music, and has performed many private studies with Argentina's most renowned musicians and teachers.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

John Weidman (Book) has written for a wide variety of musicals, among them Pacific Overtures (Tony nomination, Best Book), Assassins (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival), and Road Show, Contact (Tony nomination, Best Book; Tony Award, Best Musical), Happiness, Take Flight and Big (Tony nomination, Best Book), America's Sweetheart, and the Lincoln Center Theater/Roundabout Theatre/National Theatre revivals of Cole Porter's Anything Goes (Tony Awards, Best Musical Revival; Olivier Award, Best Musical Production). In addition to Arrabal, Weidman is currently collaborating on a new musical with Rosanne Cash.

Gustavo Santaolalla (Co-conceiver/Music) is a singer, composer, producer, guitarist and entrepreneur. He began his music career at age 16 with the band Acro Iris. He formed the band Wet Picnic in the late 1970's and began a solo career that includes five albums: Santaolalla (1982), G.A.S (1995), Ronroco (1998), Camino (2014), and Qhapaq n?an (2015). The inclusion of one of the songs from Ronroco in the soundtrack of The Insider was the first step in his career as a soundtrack composer. Santaolalla has composed scores for such iconic films as Amores Perros, 21 Grams, The Motorcycle Diaries, Brokeback Mountain, Babel and On The Road. His scores for Brokeback Mountain and Babel won Oscars for Best Original Score. In 2015 he composed original music for popular TV show "Jane The Virgin" and the controversial "Making of A Murderer." In 2002, Santaolalla combined his talents as producer, performer and composer and formed the electro-rock tango collective Bajofondo. Gustavo has won additional awards including two BAFTAs, a Golden Globe Award, two Grammy Awards and 14 Latin Grammy Awards.

Bajofondo (Music) was conceived in 2002 when Gustavo Santaolalla and Juan Campodo?nico had the idea of bringing together a collective of Argentine and Uruguayan artists dedicated to creating "contemporary music of the Ri?o de la Plata," the river that separates - and unites - Argentina and Uruguay. Although Bajofondo is credited with pioneering the style of music known as "electrotango," seven albums and 10 years of multiple tours later, this collective of artists have evolved into a band that creates a stirring mix of tango, milonga, rock, hip hop, electronica, jazz and classical that converge into their truly hard to describe unique sound and style. Bajofondo has toured all over the world, performing at the biggest and most diverse music festivals and venues in the world: Coachella and Lincoln Center in the U.S., Roskilde in Denmark, WOMAD, the Barbican Centre and the Roundhouse in England, Cactus Festival in Belgium, Pirineos Sur Festival In Spain, Pohoda in Slovakia, World Music Festival in South Korea, and many more worldwide. Bajofondo has won five Latin Grammys and two Premio Gardel Awards, Argentina's most prestigious music award. The band is currently in the studio recording their new album for SONY Music to be released early 2018.

Julio Zurita (Choreographer) is a dancer, choreographer and director. See above Rudolfo biography for previous credits.

Sergio Trujillo (Director and Co-Choreographer) is the recipient of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for Memphis and a 2016 Tony Award Nominee for his choreography in On Your Feet!. In 2011, Mr. Trujillo had the honor of having four shows simultaneously running on Broadway: Tony Award winning Best Musical Memphis (Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk and Astaire Award noms.), Tony and Oliver Award Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys (Greenroom Award, Olivier, Drama Desk, Dora, Outer Critics Circle Award noms.), The Addams Family, and Next To Normal (2010 Pulitzer Prize Winner). Additional Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nom.), Guys and Dolls (Astaire Award nom.), and All Shook Up. Off-Broadway credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage), Bare, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Kismet (New York City Center), Capeman (The Public Theater), Romeo & Juliet (Playwrights Horizons). He was the director/choreographer for Gloria Estefan On Broadway, Flashdance the Musical (National Tour), and White Noise (Chicago). Additional theatrical credits include Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical (Olney Theatre), Freaky Friday, Chasing the Song, The Wiz (La Jolla Playhouse), Salome (New York City Opera), Marriage of Figaro (Los Angeles Opera). International credits include Peggy Sue Got Married (West End), Tarzan, The Sound of Music and West Side Story (Stratford Festival). In December 2012, Mr. Trujillo was distinguished as one of the Top 100 Colombians in the world by President Juan Manuel Santos. Upcoming projects include The Donna Summer Project (La Jolla Playhouse) and Ain't Too Proud (Berkeley Rep).

Riccardo Hernandez (Scenic Design) has designed in nearly 20 productions at A.R.T., including most recently Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Prometheus Bound, Best of Both Worlds, The Seagull, Julius Caesar, Britannicus and Marat/Sade. Broadway credits include The Gin Game; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess; The People in the Picture; Caroline, or Change (National Theater London); Elaine Stritch: At Liberty (Old Vic); Topdog/Underdog (Royal Court); Bells Are Ringing; Parade (directed by Hal Prince, Tony, Drama Desk nominations); Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk and The Tempest. Recent productions include: The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA); The Invisible Hand (Henry Hewes Design Award); Red Speedo (Drama Desk Nomination); Grounded (directed by Julie Taymor). Hernandez has designed in over 250 US and International productions (Chatelet, Avignon: Cour d'honneur Palais des Papes, Oslo National, Abbey) Hernandez is on the faculty at Yale School of Drama.

Vincent Colbert (Lighting/Visual Design) has worked on projects for stage, television, motion pictures, expositions, and festivals. His latest designs include live televised events and series like "Master Chef Canada", "Canadian Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance Canada" for which he has repeatedly collaborated with Sergio Trujillo, and he also designed lighting for the last two Arrabal productions in Toronto and Bogota. Vincent has earned five Gemini/Ge?meaux Awards nominations, and a Television Screen Awards nomination for Best Lighting Design/Photography.

Peter Nigrini (Projection Design) Broadway credits include A Doll's House, Part 2, Ame?lie, Dear Evan Hansen, An Act of God, Heidi Chronicles, The Best Man, Fela!, and 9 to 5. Off-broadway and regional credits include Grounded and Here Lies Love (The Public Theater), Wakey, Wakey (Signature Theatre), The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Second Stage Theatre), Notes from Underground (Yale Repertory Theatre), The Grace Jones Hurricane Tour, Rent (New World Stages), Real Enemies (BAM Next Wave Festival), and Blind Date (Bill T. Jones). His upcoming projects include Lucia di Lammermoor (Santa Fe Opera) and The SpongeBob Musical. (Broadway 2017/18).

Peter McBoyle (Sound Design) has worked with various artists including Christopher Plummer, Twyla Tharp, Des McAnuff, Gary Griffin, Sergio Trujillo and Stafford Arima. He lives in Stratford, Canada where he has designed over 70 productions at the renowned Stratford Festival. Notable credits elsewhere include Come Fly Away, Barrymore (Broadway); Sinatra Dance With Me (Vegas); Sister Act, West Side Story, Catch Me If You Can, Come Fly Away, and Legally Blonde (US Tour).

Clint Ramos (Costume Design) has designed for many A.R.T. productions including Endgame, Donnie Darko, and The Onion Cellar. Broadway credits include Violet, The Elephant Man (also West End), Eclipsed (Tony Award), In Transit, Sunday in the Park With George, Six Degrees of Separation. Ramos holds an OBIE Award for Sustained Excellence, three Lucille Lortel Awards, two ATW Henry Hewes Awards and the TDF Irene Sharif Award. Ramos has over 100 national and international credits including Here Lies Love, Joan of Arc, Sweet Charity, Frozen at Disneyland's Hyperion.

Rodrigo Merolla (Mixing) is an Argentine sound engineer with 18 years of experience. Among 2001 and 2010 he divided his professional work between Argentina and Spain, with participation in projects from directors Pedro Almodo?var, Jean-Jaques Annaud, Roland Joffe?, Alejandro Agresti, Luci?a Puenzo and Luis Ortega. Since 2014, he has collaborated with Gustavo Santaolalla on live sound mixing and sound design. Merolla is a graduate of the University of Buenos Aires with degrees in audio engineering and image/sound design.

Truworthy Productions (Producer) is a New York based Production Company, run by Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy, creating and developing new material for theatre, film, and television. Truworthy was the commercial producer of Peter & I by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson, and are currently developing two new musicals for the stage. Truworthy's production of Arrabal was the gala opening night show at the Bi-Annual Ibero American Theatre Festival in Bogota, Colombia in March of 2016. @TruworthyProd

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. The A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by RoBert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Artistic Director in 2008. Under the leadership of Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, the A.R.T. seeks to expand the boundaries of theater by programming events that immerse audiences in transformative theatrical experiences.

Throughout its history, the A.R.T. has been honored with many distinguished awards, including the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed; a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Tony Award for Best Regional Theater; and numerous Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards.

The A.R.T. collaborates with artists around the world to develop and create work in new ways. It is currently engaged in a number of multi-year projects, including a new collaboration with Harvard's Center for the Environment that will result in the development of new work over several years. Under Paulus's leadership, the A.R.T.'s club theater, OBERON, has been an incubator for local and emerging artists and has attracted national attention for its innovative programming and business models.

As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, the A.R.T. catalyzes discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange among a wide range of academic departments, institutions, students, and faculty members, acting as a conduit between its community of artists and the university. A.R.T. plays a central role in Harvard's newly launched undergraduate Theater, Dance, and Media concentration, teaching courses in directing, dramatic literature, acting, voice, design, and dramaturgy. The A.R.T. Institute for Advanced Theater Training, run in partnership with the Moscow Art Theatre School and the Harvard Extension School, offers graduate training in acting, dramaturgy, and voice.

Dedicated to making great theater accessible, the A.R.T. actively engages more than 5,000 community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

Through all of these initiatives, the A.R.T. is dedicated to producing world-class performances in which the audience is central to the theatrical experience.

For further information visit americanrepertorytheater.org/Arrabal.

