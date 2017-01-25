BWW Morning Brief January 25th, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

1) Follow Oscar Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda's Road to a Possible EGOT!

by Caryn Robbins - January 24, 2017

Should the multi-award winner win the Oscar on February 26th, he will join a very select group of artists who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. (more...)

2) Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Denzel Washington Among 2017 OSCAR Nominees!

by Caryn Robbins - January 24, 2017

This morning, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations (more...)

3) Nancy Opel and More Round Out CRAZY FOR YOU Company at Lincoln Center

by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2017

Complete casting has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' (MCP) 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. (more...)

4) LA LA LAND Tops 89th Annual OSCAR Nominations; Full List!

by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2017

5) Matthew Hydzik and Janine DiVita Will Turn Back Time in BENJAMIN BUTTON THE MUSICAL Reading at York Theatre Company

by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2017

The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, as part of its acclaimed Developmental Reading Series, will present the staged reading of the new musical Benjamin Button The Musical with music by Natalie Tenenbaum (More Stars Than There Are in Heaven), and book and lyrics by Brett Boles ('From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Sandy Hook' on PBS). (more...)





TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- Tanya Saracho's FADE begins at Primary Stages, while 'GEORGIE' starts Off-Broadway.

- Robert O'Hara directs his Off-Broadway hit BOOTYCANDY in Chicago...

- And Brian Stokes Mitchell & Ana Gasteyer launch AMERICAN SONGBOOK AT NJPAC tonight!

