Nancy Opel and More Round Out CRAZY FOR YOU Company at Lincoln Center

Complete casting has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' (MCP) 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

THE FULL CAST OF CRAZY FOR YOU:

Rachel Bloom - Irene Roth

Rachel Dratch - Patricia Fodor

Harry Groener - Bela Zangler

Mark Linn-Baker - Everett Baker

Jack McBrayer - Eugene Fodor

Jerry O'Connell - Lank Hawkins

Nancy Opel - Lottie Child

Laura Osnes - Polly Baker

Tony Yazbeck - Bobby Child

Michael Biren - Billy

Jim Borstelmann - Custus

Christine Cornish-Smith - Louise

Jeremy Davis - Sam

Jerry Gallagher - Moose

Anne Horak - Patsy

Rashaan James Ii - Junior

Naomi Kakuk - Vera

Amanda Kloots - Vera

Chris LeBeau - Jimmy

Alicia Lundgren - Mitzi

Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer - Elaine

Kaylee Olson - Sheila

Eric Santagata - Mingo

Angie Schworer - Tess

Victor Wisehart - Wyatt

*Bold names are previously unannounced.

Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, original choreographer, returns to now direct and choreograph the 25th Anniversary concert performance of the Crazy for You alongside Broadway veteran Kevin Stites, who serves as Music Director and Conductor. With numerous credits to his name, Maestro Stites is the current Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a stunning Broadway and television cast, creative team, a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States, and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and book by Ken Ludwig, Crazy for You is based on the Gershwin brothers' 1930 musical Girl Crazy, incorporating songs from several other productions as well. The story follows Bobby Child (Yazbeck), a banker who dreams of dancing for Zangler's (Groener) Follies, the most popular show in New York City. After a failed audition, his mother sends him to Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a rundown theater. There he meets Polly Baker (Osnes), who, unbeknownst to him, is the daughter of the theater's owner. Bobby falls in love with her instantly and hatches a plan to save the theater.

Following the success of The Secret Garden earlier this year, Crazy for You marks the fifth installment of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series that has also included Parade, Titanic, and Ragtime.

Tickets, starting at $75, are currently on sale and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street). Concert casting by Tara Rubin Casting, CSA.

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 18th season. MCP has provided opportunity to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras that have performed at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. Additionally, MCP regularly features the work of professional singers, actors, instrumentalists, conductors and composers. The guest musicians of the Crazy for You chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing side-by-side with the professional principal cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

