Follow Oscar Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda's Road to a Possible EGOT!

Today, Lin-Manuel Miranda received an Academy Award nomination for his original song 'How Far I'll Go" from Disney's MOANA. Should the multi-award winner win the Oscar on February 26th, he will join a very select group of artists who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Below, BWW takes a look at Miranda's road to a possible EGOT!



Lin-Manuel Manuel received his Emmy Award for the 67th TONY AWARDS, for his original song "Bigger" which he co-wrote with Tom Kitt (NEXT TO NORMAL). The opening number was performed by Tony host Neil Patrick Harris, along with over 100 Broadway performers. Check it out below:



Miranda is the recipient of two Grammy Awards, one for the official cast recording of IN THE HEIGHTS and one for the official cast recording of HAMILTON. Below, watch Lin-Manuel accept the award for Best Theater Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards



While HAMILTON didn't match the record-breaking 14 Tony Awards received by THE PRODUCERS, the hip hop musical walked away with 11 trophies last June, including wins for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. Below, watch the cast of HAMILTON perform the opening number at the 2016 TONY AWARDS.

BWW wishes Lin-Manuel Miranda and all of the Oscar nominees a hardy congratulations on their achievement!



Photo Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS

