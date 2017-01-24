VIDEO: Miranda Sings Performs All of HAMILTON in 'Like 6 Minsts'

Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger) just found out about a brand new musical that got created called Hamilton, about a man from history who possibly created electricity. In the video below, watch Miranda sing all of the musical in under six minutes!

Comedian, actress, singer and Youtube personality Colleen Ballinger is best known for her Internet character Miranda Sings, posting videos of the character on YouTube, and performing her one-woman comedy act on tour in theatres worldwide. Her Youtube channels, combined, have surpassed 1.9 billion total views. The Miranda Sings channel has more than 7 million subscribers, and the character has more than 5 million Instagram followers.

Ballinger has appeared as an actress and singer Off-Broadway, in regional theatre, on television and in web series, and has sung as a guest artist on albums. In 2014, she guest-starred as Miranda Sings on COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE with Jerry Seinfeld and appeared as Miranda on The Tonight Show. In 2015, Ballinger was a guest co-host on The View, appeared as Miranda on The Grace Helbig Show and released a best-selling book, written in Miranda's voice, Selp-Helf. Ballinger toured with her husband in early 2016, and she is touring as Miranda in the second half of 2016 and in 2017. Ballinger stars as Miranda in a 2016 Netflix series, Haters Back Off.

