Len Cariou, Liz Callaway & More Featured on New Compilation Album 'These Are My Friends'

Golden Stage Records has released 'These Are My Friends', a compilation of Broadway songs and reminiscences from some of the theater's greatest TONY award-winning artists. Golden Stage Records was started by Syd Butler (Frenchkiss Records, Les Savy Fav, The 8G Band). The project arose out of discussions concerning the need to preserve the stories and legacies of great theater artists, whose most powerful work and personal insights often go undocumented. On hand to co-produce the album with Butler was Len Cariou, a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame and a three-time Tony Award nominee.



In April of 2015 Butler and Cariou asked 11 Broadway artists - both long-term legends and newer stars - to perform two songs, of their choosing, with a trio of piano, bass, and drums. Following the performance the performers participated in an on-camera Q&A regarding their choice of songs and how they related to their career. Cariou appears on the album as well. The event was recorded live at The Cutting Room.



Purchase These Are My Friends HERE



These Are My Friends Tracklisting:

1. "My Friends"- performed by Len Cariou (Stephen Sondheim). Len is best known for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original cast of Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He currently plays the patriarch, Henry Reagan, NYPD Police Commissioner (retired), in the multi-generational television series Blue Bloods on CBS.



2. "The Secret Service"- performed by Anita Gillette (Irving Berlin) Anita Gillette is an American actress. She is notable for her extensive Broadway credits, her many appearances as a celebrity guest on television game shows, her guest-starring and recurring roles in American television series and for her roles in feature films.



3. "All That Jazz"- performed by Karen Mason (Fred Ebb, John Kander) Karen Mason is an American theatre actress and singer. She has appeared on stage in Broadway theatre, notably as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard and also performs a cabaret act.



4. "That's Life"- performed by Holt McCallany (Dean Kay, Kelly L. Gordon) Holt McCallany (born Holt Quinn McAloney) is an American actor, writer, and producer working primarily in film and television. He's worked on countless shows and movies.



5. "Since You Stayed Here" - performed by - Liz Callaway (J. RUBINS, P. LARSON) Liz Callaway is an American actress and singer, famous for providing the singing voices of many female characters in animated films, such as Anya/Anastasia in Anastasia, Odette in The Swan Princess, and Young Adult Kiara in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride.



6. "Lucky To Be Me"- performed by Judy Kaye Green (L. BERNSTEIN, B. COMDEN, A. GREEN) Judy Kaye is a Tony Award-winning American singer and actress. She has appeared in stage musicals, plays, and operas. Kaye has been in long runs on Broadway in the musicals The Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, Mamma Mia!, and Nice Work If You Can Get It.



7. "The Woman For The Man Who Has Everything" (originally "You're The Woman For The Man"- Performed by Penny Fuller (Lee Adams, Charles Strouse)



8. "It's Today" - performed by Lee Roy Reams (Jerry Herman) Lee Roy Reams is an American musical theatre actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and director.



9. "Our Love is Here to Stay" - performed by Len Cariou (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)



10. "One Halloween" - performed by Penny Fuller (from Applause ; Charles Strouse, Lee Adams)



11. "Don't Blame Me" - performed by Lee Roy Reams (J. MC HUGH, D. FIELDS)



12. "Music and the Mirror" - performed by Liz Callaway (From Chorus Line; Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban



13. "Little Lamb" - performed by Sami Gayle (SONDHEIM STYNE) Sami Gayle is an American actress. She is co-starring in the CBS series Blue Bloods as Nicole "Nicky" Reagan-Boyle.

