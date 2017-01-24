Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Denzel Washington Among 2017 OSCAR Nominees!

This morning, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations. In a departure from the tradition of a live audience at the Academy, this year's nominations were announced via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms, a satellite feed, and local broadcasters, including "Good Morning America."

Broadway folks were well represented among this year's nominees! In the category of Best Supporting Actor, Jeff Bridges received a nod for HELL OR HIGH WATER, along with Michael Shannon for NOCTURNAL ANIMALS and Lucas Hedges for MACHESTER BY THE SEA.

The Lead Actor category included nominations for Andrew Garfield HACKSAW RIDGE, Ryan Gosling for LA LA LAND and Denzel Washington for FENCES.

In the category for Best Original Song, Justin Hurwitz, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul received a nod for LA LA LAND's "City of Stars." The DEAR EVAN HANSEN songwriting duo also picked up a nomination for the film's "Audition (The Fools who Dream.)" They will compete against Lin Manuel Miranda's "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's MOANA. Should Miranda win, he would join the esteemed group of EGOT winners.

LA LA LAND broke the record this morning for most Oscar nominations for a musical film. Among its 14 nominations were nods for Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Editing and Costume Design. Florence Foster JENKINS also received a nod in the latter category.

Playwright August Wilson received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for FENCES. He will compete against fellow playwrights Tarell Alvin McCraney for MOONLIGHT and Kenneth Lonergan for MANCHESTER BY THE SEA. Lonergan also received a nod in the Best Director category.

Viola Davis also received a nod as Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. She will compete against Octavia Spencer for HIDDEN FIGURES and Michelle Williams for MANCHESTER BY THE SEA.

In the category of Lead Actress, Emma Stone received a nomination for LA LA LAND, as did Meryl Streep for Florence Foster JENKINS.

Disney's MOANA, featuring original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, received a nomination for Best Animated Film.

The nominees for Best Picture include FENCES, ARRIVAL, HACKSAW RIDGE, HIDDEN FIGURES, LION, LA LA LAND, MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MOONLIGHT and HELL OR HIGH WATER.

Check out the complete list of nominations HERE

Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars to be broadcast live on Oscar Sunday, February 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. This is Kimmel's first time hosting the global telecast.

Related Articles