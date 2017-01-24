Watch the 89th Annual OSCAR Nominations Live Stream!

This morning, Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations, beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST/1:18 p.m. In a departure from the tradition of a live audience at the Academy, this year's nominations will be announced via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms, a satellite feed, and local broadcasters, including "Good Morning America." The talented artists and filmmakers were pre-filmed in six different cities around the globe-Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, London and Tokyo.

The pre-taped video footage will be edited together to reveal the nominations in all 24 award categories.

The 89th Oscars nominations live stream schedule is as follows:

8:18 EST - Nominations announcement starts

8:25 EST - Break

8:30 EST - Nominations announcement resumes

Watch the live stream of the announcement below:



Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars to be broadcast live on Oscar Sunday, February 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. This is Kimmel's first time hosting the global telecast.

