BWW Morning Brief February 9th, 2017 - Paper Mill, BIG RIVER, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Matt Tamanini - February 08, 2017

It's been our most requested feature since we first launched the BroadwayWorld Database almost 10 years ago - how can I make this page my automatically updating official web site? Great news - now you can! For the lowest monthly fee available (and with an additional discount on annual subscriptions) we're very excited to make this feature available.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Buses, Roosters, Clocks, Oh, My! Guess Paper Mill's 2017-18 Season

by BWW News Desk - February 08, 2017

Each year, Paper Mill Playhouse releases five images that tease the titles of productions for the upcoming season. The New Jersey theater has just unveiled their hints for the 2017-18 season, and you can check them out below!. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Mysteries Are Deep and Wide in Encores! BIG RIVER Featuring Nicholas Barasch, Kyle Scatliffe, and More!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 08, 2017

First up in Encores! 2017 season is Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, the Tony Award-winning musical based on Mark Twain's classic American novel.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Disney Shares All-New BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 'Learn to Love' TV Spot

by Movies News Desk - February 08, 2017

Disney has released an all-new TV spot for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST titled 'Learn to Love'. The highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th. G. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- It's a big night Off-Broadway: THE OBJECT LESSON opens at NYTW; 'fake news' hits the stage in THE BIG BROADCAST ON EAST 53RD; and James Lecesne's THE MOTHER OF INVENTION bows at Abingdon...

- A star-studded PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE opens in San Diego.

- And SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Glenn Close, opens on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Catch up with Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford and the company of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in rehearsal!

#ThrowbackThursday: Get ready for Glenn Close's return to Broadway in SUNSET BOULEVARD with her performance at the 1995 Tony Awards!

Set Your DVR... for HAMILTON's Taran Killam, stopping by CBS's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Paper Mill Playhouse's 2017-18 season guessing game!

What we're watching: Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, Tituss Burgess and more joining Julie Andrews in JULIE'S GREENROOM on Netflix!

Social Butterfly: Meet Tony Yazbeck's sweet baby boy!

Yesterday we welcomed Leonard Blaise Yazbeck into the world. We are truly in love! pic.twitter.com/1SSXlzIyJH - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) February 2, 2017 Best part of my day. pic.twitter.com/R9TFBc66RM - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) February 8, 2017 And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judith Light, who turns 68 today!

Two-time Tony Award winner Judith Light is currently starring opposite Al Pacino in GOD LOOKED AWAY in Pasadena. She last appeared on Broadway in THERESE RAQUIN and before that in THE ASSEMBLED PARTIES, OTHER DESERT CITIES, LOMBARDI, HERZl, and A DOLL'S HOUSE. Among her Off-Broadway credits are ALL THE WAYS TO SAY I LOVE YOU, COLDER THAN HERE, SORROWS AND REJOICINGS, WIT and MEASURE FOR MEASURE. Light has received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her role in the Amazon series TRANSPARENT. She has also appeared on the small screen in DALLAS, UGLY BETTY, LAW & ORDER, WHO'S THE BOSS?, ONE LIFE TO LIVE and more.

Judith Light and Al Pacino in GOD LOOKED AWAY.

Photo by Jim Cox

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles