New from BroadwayWorld, Your Own Auto-Updating Official Web Site

Feb. 8, 2017  

It's been our most requested feature since we first launched the BroadwayWorld Database almost 10 years ago - how can I make this page my automatically updating official web site?

Great news - now you can! For the lowest monthly fee available (and with an additional discount on annual subscriptions) we're very excited to make this feature available.

Here's just some of what you can do:

Upgrade your database page to a full featured web site including:

1) Social Media Integration for Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
2) Blogging
3) Create and Update Photo and Video Galleries
4) Design Options
5) Full Featured Resume, Contact Pages
6) Plus Stats, Google Analytics Integration
and More...

What's the best part?

1) Update the web site yourself 24/7 with an easy to use interface on your phone or computer.

2) Enjoy Automatic Updates with content and photos posted about you on BroadwayWorld showing up instantly!

3) Get extra promotion through BroadwayWorld with the official web site linked right up!

Ready to start? Check out examples from the new sites and subscribe at the top or bottom of the page using any credit card or PayPal, and Team BWW will be in touch with instructions for pointing over your domain name & more!

Homepage:

