Congrats! Tony Nominee Tony Yazbeck & Katie Huff Welcome Baby Boy

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck turned to Twitter to announce the joyous news that he and Katie Huff welcomed their son, Leonard Blaise Yazbeck, into the world on Wednesday, February 1st. Congrats to the growing family. Check out the post below!

Yazbeck is best known for his work on the Broadway stage including the 2014 revival of On the Town for which he received 2015 Tony Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for lead actor in a musical. He is also known for his principal roles on Broadway including J.M. Barrie in the Broadway production of Finding Neverland, Tulsa in Gypsy starring Patti LuPone, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Phil Davis in White Christmas, Al Deluca in A Chorus Line and the original casts of Broadway's Never Gonna Dance and Oklahoma (2002 revival).

Yazbeck made his Broadway debut at the age of eleven playing a newsboy in the revival of Gypsy starring Tyne Daly. On television he was featured on NBC's Smash, and he appeared in the feature documentary Every Little Step about the casting process for the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line on Broadway.

Yesterday we welcomed Leonard Blaise Yazbeck into the world. We are truly in love! pic.twitter.com/1SSXlzIyJH - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) February 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

