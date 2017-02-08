Photo Flash: Buses, Roosters, Clocks, Oh, My! Guess Paper Mill's 2017-18 Season

Feb. 8, 2017  

Each year, Paper Mill Playhouse releases five images that tease the titles of productions for the upcoming season. The New Jersey theater has just unveiled their hints for the 2017-18 season, and you can check them out below!

Paper Mill will reveal what the images represent following their season announcement at the end of the month. Scroll down and guess away!

