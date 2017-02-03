DVR Alert - HAMILTON's Taran Killam to Visit CBS's LATE SHOW Next Week

CBS has announced that on Thursday, February 9th, Taran Killam, HAMILTON's newest King George III, will visit LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert. David Oyelowo is also scheduled for the broadcast along with a musical performance by Rae Sremmurd. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Taran Killam made his Broadway debut as Hamilton's King George III on January 17th. Last summer Killam co-starred in Encores Off Center production of Little Shop of Horrors (Orin Scrivello) with Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal. Killam was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for six years and has been seen in the films The Heat, Brother Nature and 12 Years a Slave. He recently wrapped his feature directorial debut Why We're Killing Gunther, an action comedy that Killam wrote and also stars in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

Image courtesy of Instagram

