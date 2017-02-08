STAGE TUBE: Watch Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, Tituss Burgess & More Join Julie Andrews in JULIE'S GREENROOM on Netflix!

Award-winning actress Julie Andrews will star in Julie's Greenroom, a new preschool show from The Jim Henson Company that features an all-new puppet cast of kids learning about the performing arts. The series will be available exclusively to Netflix members globally beginning March 17, 2017.

Andrews, who created the series with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton and Judy Rothman-Rof, will executive produce and star as Ms. Julie - the director of the Wellspring Center for the Performing Arts in which she teaches performing arts workshops in the theatre and its "Greenroom."

Ms. Julie and her devoted assistant Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello) bring the performing arts to a new generation of kids known as the "Greenies," played by original puppet characters built by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The Greenies are a diverse group of kids who are mesmerized by all that the arts and creativity has to offer. Over the course of the season, with Ms. Julie's guidance and inspiration from the visiting guest artists, the kids create an entirely original new show, that is a mashup of all the performing arts including mime, music, dance, improv, circus arts, voice and more.

Most episodes will feature an original song and every episode will feature a guest star who engages the kids in a specific area of the performing arts. The incredible array of confirmed guest stars will include Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Carol Burnett, Chris Colfer, Robert Fairchild, Josh Groban, David Hyde Pierce, Bill Irwin, Ellie Kemper, Idina Menzel, Tiler Peck, and Stomp.

Check out an all new trailer below!

