BWW Morning Brief February 16th, 2017 - Broderick Back Onstage, THE PRICE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - February 15, 2017

During a segment on last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden surprised a woman in the audience with a video message from her boyfriend overseas that turns into a surprise marriage proposal, featuring Broadway's Andrew Rannells singing 'I Think I Want to Marry You.'. (more...)

2) 'GREAT COMET' to Welcome HAMILTON Star as Josh Groban's Summer Successor

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2017

Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, will join the cast of the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as 'Pierre' beginning July 3, 2017, starring alongside Denée Benton as 'Natasha.' Click below to watch a fun video introducing the new star!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Phillipa Soo and Chris Jackson Sing Cut Song from Disney's MOANA

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2017

Remember hearing Chris Jackson as the singing voice of Moana's father? Well, in this new bonus video shared by Entertainment Weekly, Jackson and fellow HAMILTON star Phillipa Soo sing as Maui and Moana in a cut song from Disney's MOANA. Check out the video below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Mashes Up IN THE HEIGHTS and MOANA at Feinstein's/54 Below

by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2017

At her Feinstein's/54 Below show earlier this week, Mandy Gonzalez returned with her unforgettable concert. One of those unforgettable moments from the night was a mashup of both an old and new song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, that even had him sobbing all the way in London, according to Twitter.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Andrew Garfield Star In LATE SHOW's Summer Blockbuster 'Teenage War'

by TV News Desk - February 15, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, Stephen Colbert gathered a bunch of creative kids together to create an idea for this summer's biggest blockbuster - 'Teenage War.' He went on to share the World Premiere first-look trailer of the action-adventure, starring Idina Menzel and Andrew Garfield.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- EVENING AT THE TALK HOUSE, starring Matthew Broderick, opens Off-Broadway.

- The companies of SWEAT and CRAZY FOR YOU meet the press today, so stay tuned for coverage...

- And THE PRICE, featuring Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht, starts previews on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: The company of MISS SAIGON met the press yesterday - check out our interviews with the team!

#ThrowbackThursday: Take a look back at GREAT COMET's upcoming 'Pierre' Okieriete Onaodowan when he was in HAMILTON!

What we're geeking out over: Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge, which will pick five new Golden Ticket winners from a sea of storytelling kids!

What we're watching: IN TRANSIT performing the National Anthem at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!

Social Butterfly: Hillary Clinton got a standing ovation at SUNSET BOULEVARD last night!

A friend of mine saw @HillaryClinton at Sunset Boulevard on Bway tonight. He took video of the audience standing & applauding. #StillWithHer pic.twitter.com/ONlTwHoHJu - NicoleElizP ?????? (@NicElizP) February 16, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Tartaglia, who turns 39 today!

John Tartaglia was nominated for a Tony Award in 2004 for his portrayals of Princeton and Rod in Broadway's AVENUE Q (he originated both roles Off-Broadway). Among his other Broadway credits are BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and SHREK THE MUSICAL. He has also taken the stage in CARNIVAL! at Encores!, CHILDREN OF EDEN and HAIR in concert, and Off-Broadway and on tour with his show IMAGINOCEAN, which was nominated for a Drama Desk Award in 2010. He is a puppeteer and actor for ELMO'S WORLD and SESAME STREET, and voices roles for the TV series REDHEADS ANONYMOUS, SPLASH AND BUBBLES and more. Among his other TV credits are WORD PARTY and JOHNNY AND THE SPRITES. Tartaglia will soon take part in Julie Andrews' new series JULIE's GREENROOM.

John Tartaglia in BUYER & CELLAR at George Street Playhouse in 2015.

Photo by T. Charles Erickson

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles