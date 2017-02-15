VIDEO: Phillipa Soo and Chris Jackson Sing Cut Song from Disney's MOANA

Remember hearing Chris Jackson as the singing voice of Moana's father? Well, in this new bonus video shared by Entertainment Weekly, Jackson and fellow HAMILTON star Phillipa Soo sing as Maui and Moana in a cut song from Disney's MOANA. Check out the video below!

In the video, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote the songs for the Oscar-nominated movie, discusses the song "Warrior Face" where Maui sings to Moana to prepare her for battle against the giant, shiny crab, Tamatoa. Although the song didn't make it into the movie, the video shows storyboard animations of the sequence. The full song is also available on the movie soundtrack.

Videos like these and more can be found on the upcoming Blu-ray release of MOANA, which is set to be available digitally on February 21 and on Blu-ray, DVD, and on demand on March 7.

Related Articles