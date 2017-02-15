BWW TV: The Heat Is Back On! Meet the Company of MISS SAIGON

Rehearsals are underway for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon, which will return to its original home, The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) beginning performances Wednesday, March 1. The original production of Miss Saigon opened at the same theater on April 11, 1991 and played there through January 28, 2001.

Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of Miss Saigon will feature four of its London stars, Jon JonBriones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

Earlier today, the cast met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand. We're taking you behind the scenes at the Broadway Theatre below!

