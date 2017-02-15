VIDEO: IN TRANSIT Sings the National Anthem at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

At last night's Westminster Kennel Dog Show, the cast of Broadway's IN TRANSIT sang the National Anthem, and BroadwayWorld has the video below!

In Transit stars David Abeles (Once), 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Moya Angela (Ghost The Musical), 2012 American Beatbox Vice Champion Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (Broadway Debut), Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; "American Idol"), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Erin Mackey (Amazing Grace), Gerianne Pérez (Broadway Debut), Margo Seibert (Rocky), NYC beatbox and vocal percussion pioneer Chesney Snow (Broadway Debut), James Snyder (If/Then), Mariand Torres (Broadway Debut), Nicholas Ward (On the Town), Adam Bashian (Broadway Debut), Laurel Harris (Beautiful) Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along), AureLia Williams (Broadway Debut), Colin Hanlon (Falsettos), and Gerrianne Perez (Broadway Debut).

Featuring an a cappella score from Broadway's freshest creators including musical minds behind Frozen and Pitch Perfect, In Transit is a new, modern musical, bringing to life a vivid tapestry of characters and music in the city that never sleeps...or stands still. Inspired by the vibrant rhythms of life on the subway, In Transit follows the intertwining lives of eleven New Yorkers, all hoping to catch the express train to success, love and happiness-and the stops they make along the way.

In Transit is produced by Janet B. Rosen for Six TRain Productions. Scott Landis serves as Executive Producer.

