Social: Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation at SUNSET BOULEVARD

After a warm welcome at "In Transit", former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton received another standing ovation from an enthusiastic Broadway house at the Wednesday night performance of "Sunset Boulevard."

Audience members on Twitter noted that Mrs. Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, were cheerEd Loudly upon their entrance before the audience launched into a full blown standing ovation. Another user tweeted that the pair was also greeted with applause at intermission.

See all the tweets from Hillary's visit to "Sunset Boulevard" below!

RT TimTeeman: Hillary Clinton gets a roaring standing ovation as she takes her seat at tonight's performance of #SunsetBoulevard. — Buzz Works Media (@Buzzworksmedia) February 16, 2017 And Hillary Clinton receives another round of applause during intermission at #SunsetBoulevard. There's an electric current in the air here. — Farrah Rochon (@FarrahRochon) February 16, 2017 A friend of mine saw @HillaryClinton at Sunset Boulevard on Bway tonight. He took video of the audience standing & applauding. #StillWithHer pic.twitter.com/ONlTwHoHJu — NicoleElizP ?????? (@NicElizP) February 16, 2017 Hillary Clinton's Broadway Tour continues: here she is at "Sunset Boulevard" tonight pic.twitter.com/dufjjgDXGp — Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) February 16, 2017 My nieces are at Sunset Boulevard and just sent me this picture of our hero @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/xkmkrihq2x — Gnu Resistance ?? (@GopSux2) February 16, 2017 #HillaryClinton received standing ovation at #Broadway show #SunsetBoulevard Pic @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/2Aa1XgTXc0 — Laura Goldman (@laurasgoldman) February 16, 2017



