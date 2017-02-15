Social: Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation at SUNSET BOULEVARD

SUNSET BOULEVARD
Feb. 15, 2017  

After a warm welcome at "In Transit", former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton received another standing ovation from an enthusiastic Broadway house at the Wednesday night performance of "Sunset Boulevard."

Audience members on Twitter noted that Mrs. Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, were cheerEd Loudly upon their entrance before the audience launched into a full blown standing ovation. Another user tweeted that the pair was also greeted with applause at intermission.

See all the tweets from Hillary's visit to "Sunset Boulevard" below!


