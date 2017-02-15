Wonka-fy Your Story Ideas, See 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' on Broadway with Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Have you ever wondered what a child's idea might look like if it was turned into a theatrical creation, a Hollywood pitch, a short story book, a candy, or even a Minecraft world?

"In your wildest dreams you could not imagine that such things would happen to you!" says Willy Wonka in Roald Dahl's global bestseller, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which is now a new Broadway musical, "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which begins performances March 28, 2017, at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

This year, for the first time since Charlie Bucket won the prize of a lifetime, Mr. Wonka is looking for children from across the United States who will become five new lucky golden ticket winners!

On March 1st, the Roald Dahl Literary Estate, Penguin Young Readers, and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, in conjunction with Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions, will kick off Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge starring Willy Wonka himself.

This imagination contest asks kids and their teachers not to imagine small, but to IMAGINORMOUS as Willy Wonka embarks on a new hunt for story ideas from children across the U.S. Five new Golden Ticket winners must be found and will be rewarded beyond their wildest imaginations.

Not only will winners have the opportunity to see the new Broadway musical "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and even win an incredible family trip for four to the UK sponsored by Norwegian Air, but Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge will grant the five Golden Ticket winners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to "wonka-fy" their story ideas in one of the following five spectacular ways:

1. Theatrical Creation

"Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" on Broadway will turn one winning story idea into a marvelous, theatrical creation.

2. A Hollywood Pitch

One winner and his or her family will fly out to Hollywood, courtesy of Mr. Wonka, and pitch their story idea to a major Hollywood Executive at Warner Bros. Animation!

3. An Immersive Minecraft World

A team of Minecraft builders will transform and reimagine the winning story idea into a playable Minecraft experience for the winner and the world to enjoy.

4. Become an Author

The New York Times bestselling, award winning author Adam Gidwitz (A Tale Dark and Grimm, The Inquisitors Tale, The Empire Strikes Back: So You Want to be a Jedi?), will work with one story winner to turn their idea into their very own short story book!

5. A Candy Creation

Following in Willy Wonka's footsteps and with the help of Dylan's Candy Bar, one winner's idea will be turned into a magical, edible creation - a 3D-printed piece of candy!

Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge is all about inspiring imaginative story ideas in children 5 to 12 years of age, and marks a major investment from the Roald Dahl Literary Estate in the future of children's imaginations here in the U.S.

The Estate is also partnering with Penguin Young Readers to create Wonka-approved teaching resources to align with the U.S. curriculum (www.imaginormouschallenge.com/teachers). Teachers will also have the chance to win a Roald Dahl library for their schools and other educational materials from key stationery sponsor Post-it Brand.

All it takes is 100 words to enter! - Go to www.imaginormouschallenge/wonkafy to find out about Wonka's incredible prizes and get ready to enter from March 1st through May 31st! Visit www.imaginormouschallenge.com/rules for all terms and conditions.

