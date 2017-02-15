VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Mashes Up IN THE HEIGHTS and MOANA at Feinstein's/54 Below

At her Feinstein's/54 Below show earlier this week, Mandy Gonzalez returned with her unforgettable concert. One of those unforgettable moments from the night was a mashup of both an old and new song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, that even had him sobbing all the way in London, according to Twitter.

In the video that can be seen below, the HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS star mashed up a cut song "Fire Escape" from IN THE HEIGHTS and "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's MOANA.

Star of Broadway, television, and film, Mandy is best known for her portrayal of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award after originating the role Off-Broadway at 37 Arts. Mandy won an OBIE Award in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', subsequently appearing on Broadway in Tim Rice and Elton John's Aida, Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, and as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. On screen, Mandy is known for her recent recurring role on ABC's Quantico, as well as on the CBS hit Madam Secretary.

Related Articles