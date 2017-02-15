VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Performs at Surprise Proposal That Goes Very Wrong!

During a segment on last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden surprised a woman in the audience with a video message from her boyfriend overseas that turns into a surprise marriage proposal, featuring Broadway's Andrew Rannells singing "I Think I Want to Marry You." Unfortunately, the romantic gesture takes a very dark turn! Later in the show, James, Lars Ulrich and Katherine Heigl get an education from Rannells on what it means to go 'full Porky Pig.' Watch the clips below!

Andrew Rannells recently starred in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. The actor was nominated for a Tony Award for his breakout role as Elder Price in Broadway's smash hit musical The Book of Mormon, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. His other Broadway credits include playing King George in Hamilton, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, and Link Larkin in Hairspray. Rannells can currently be seen in HBO's hit series "Girls" from producers Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow which is currently in its final season.



On the big screen, Rannells starred in The Intern alongside Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway and Bachelorette alongside Kirsten Dunst, Rebel Wilson and Lizzy Caplan. He will also be seen in Comedy Central's "Another Period" and the upcoming film, Why Him? starring Bryan Cranston and James Franco.

