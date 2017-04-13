BWW Morning Brief April 13th, 2017 - OSLO Opens on Broadway and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 12, 2017

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017.. (more...)

2) BWW Looks At Musical Career of Next KINKY BOOTS' Star Brendon Urie

by Caryn Robbins - April 12, 2017

Theater fans shared their excitement over yesterday's news that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will be making his Broadway debut. Below, BWW takes a look at the musical career of Broadway's newest Charlie Price. . (more...)

3) Apply to Be BroadwayWorld's Database and Theatre History Intern for Summer 2017!

by Matt Tamanini - April 12, 2017

Is Jen Tepper your idol? Trick question, Jen Tepper is everyone's idol. While there will never be another Jen Tepper, if she has inspired you to become a theatre historian, then BroadwayWorld.com, the largest theatre site on the internet, has the perfect Summer 2017 Semester internship for you. The BWW Database and History Intern will help maintain the largest theatrical database in the world and will write original pieces chronicling the history of shows, performers, artists, theatres, the Tonys, and more for publication on BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: MISS SAIGON Understudy Colby Dezelick Chronicles First Time as Chris!

by Stage Tube - April 12, 2017

What happens when a Broadway understudy gets his first call that he's going on? MISS SAIGON's Colby Dezelick found out last week when he got to fill in for leading man, Alistair Brammer. Go inside his crazy day below!. (more...)

5) Call on Dolly! New Broadway Cast Recording of HELLO, DOLLY! Sets Spring Release

by BWW News Desk - April 12, 2017

Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of The New Broadway Cast Recording of Hello, Dolly! starring three-time Grammy Award-winning legend Bette Midler as Dolly Gallagher Levi.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- MOURNING THE LIVING tackles Alzheimers and their caregivers Off-Broadway starting tonight...

- And OSLO, starring Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle, opens this evening on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to the latest episode of our exclusive podcast "Behind the Curtain," celebrating four legends no longer with us...

#ThrowbackThursday: It's not a literal "throwback" per se, but an Elphaba reunion is nothing to sniff at. Watch Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks and Carrie Manolakos performing for Autism Speaks!

Set Your DVR... for Danny DeVito chatting up THE PRICE on NBC's TODAY!

Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito in THE PRICE on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking (or should we say GLEEking?) out over: Former co-stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele dueting on 'Lost Boys Life' - check them out below!

What we're watching: Amber Riley singing "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" at the 2017 Olivier Awards!

Social Butterfly: Watch Brian d'Arcy James record HAMILTON's opening message before his return to the show!

