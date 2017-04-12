VIDEO: He'll Be Back! Watch Brian d'Arcy James Record HAMILTON Opening Message

In preparation for his April 14 return as King George III, Brian D'Arcy James recorded the pre-show message to the audience and posted a video to Instagram. Watch the video below!

Brian originated the role of King George in the sold-out Off-Broadway run of Hamilton at The Public Theater. In 2015, immediately following Hamilton, Brian starred in the Broadway musical SOMETHING ROTTEN. In film, Brian starred in the 2016 Academy Award-winning Best Picture SPOTLIGHT, and was awarded the 2016 SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award and the Independent Spirit's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for his portrayal of Matt Carroll. Off Broadway highlights include his Obie winning solo performance of THE GOOD THIEF, Drama Desk nominations for GIANT and THE WILD PARTY along with originating roles in NEXT TO NORMAL and FLOYD COLLINS, among others.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

