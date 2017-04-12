OSLO, Starring Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle, Bows Tomorrow on Broadway

A friendly reminder! Lincoln Center Theater's smash hit production of J.T. Rogers' new play Oslo, directed by Bartlett Sher, re-opens tomorrow night, Thursday April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street), after a sold-out run last summer off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Oslo will premiere in London later this year when it is produced by the National Theatre, opening September 5 at the National's Lyttleton Theatre before transferring to the West End where it will begin performances on October 10 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The original off-Broadway cast of Oslo returns for this Vivian Beaumont Theater production: Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Jennifer Ehle, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo, and T. Ryder Smith. The production has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Peter John Still and Marc Salzberg, and projections by 59 Productions.

A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true but until now untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together-and fighting each other-as they seek to change the world.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Oslo at the Vivian Beaumont Theater is sponsored by American Express. Generous support for this production is provided by The Bernard Gersten LCT Productions Fund, The Peter J. Sharp Foundation's Special Fund for LCT, and an extraordinary gift from the estate of Edith Ehrman. The Mitzi E. Newhouse production of Oslo was supported by a Theatre Commissioning and Production Initiative grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Special thanks to the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American plays at LCT.

