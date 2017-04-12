VIDEO: MISS SAIGON Understudy Colby Dezelick Chronicles First Time as Chris!

What happens when a Broadway understudy gets his first call that he's going on? Miss Saigon's Colby Dezelick found out last week when he got to fill in for leading man, Alistair Brammer. Go inside his crazy day below!

Dezelick is making his Broadway debut in Miss Saigon. He previously worked at The Muny and Goodspeed and graduated from Rider University with a BFA in Musical Theatre.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

