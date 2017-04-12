MISS SAIGON
Click Here for More Articles on MISS SAIGON

VIDEO: MISS SAIGON Understudy Colby Dezelick Chronicles First Time as Chris!

Apr. 12, 2017  

What happens when a Broadway understudy gets his first call that he's going on? Miss Saigon's Colby Dezelick found out last week when he got to fill in for leading man, Alistair Brammer. Go inside his crazy day below!

Dezelick is making his Broadway debut in Miss Saigon. He previously worked at The Muny and Goodspeed and graduated from Rider University with a BFA in Musical Theatre.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

VIDEO: MISS SAIGON Understudy Colby Dezelick Chronicles First Time as Chris!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • VIDEO: You're Gonna Love Her- Watch Olivier Winner Amber Riley Sing DREAMGIRLS!
  • VIDEO: MISS SAIGON Understudy Colby Dezelick Chronicles First Time as Chris!
  • VIDEO: First Look at Rehearsals of the World Premiere of THE DANCING GRANNY
  • VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of the Costume Design in LA Opera's TALES OF HOFFMANN
  • VIDEO: On This Day, April 12- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Dances Onto Broadway
  • VIDEO: Watch Mandy Gonzalez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take on BRIDGES at Miscast!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com