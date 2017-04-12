BWW Looks At Musical Career of Next KINKY BOOTS' Star Brendon Urie

Everybody Say Yeah! Theater fans shared their excitement over yesterday's news that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will be making his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017. Urie succeeds Killian Donnelly in the hit musical, which just celebrated its 4-year anniversary on Broadway. Said Urie of the news, "I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company. I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast."



While Urie is a relative newcomer to musical theater, the lead vocalist has an impressive list of musical accomplishments, including five highly-successful studio albums from his band Panic! at the Disco. Below, BWW takes a look at the musical career of Broadway's newest Charlie Price!

In 2005, the band released their first album "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out", featuring the hit lead single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" which propelled the LP to 1.8 million sales. Watch the music video for the song below:



The group's sophomore album, "Pretty. Odd" was released in 2008. Urie penned two of the tracks on the record; "I Have Friends in Holy Spaces" and the festival favorite "Folkin' Around". That year he also wrote "New Perspective" for the soundtrack to the motion picture "Jennifer's Body." Watch the video below:



In 2008, Urie became involved with a song for the Coca-Cola Company, called "Open Happiness". Urie sang the chorus of the song, which also featured Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes, Cee-Lo Green, and Janelle Monáe. He was also featured as a news reporter in the music video for the song, which was released in July 2009. Check it out below:



In March of 2011 the band released their third album "Vices & Virtues," followed by their fourth album, "Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!" in 2013. The latter debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured the song "The End of All Things", which Urie penned for his wife as his wedding vows. Check out the track below:



In December 2013, Urie sang the Billy Joel classic 'Big Shot' to honor the Piano Man himself, who was being awarded the Kennedy Center Honor. Watch the performance below:



In January 2016, Panic! at the Disco released their fifth studio album, "Death of a Bachelor", eventually earning the band its best sales week and first number one album. Below, watch Urie perform the title track on ELLEN:

