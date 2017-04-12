VIDEO: You're Gonna Love Her- Watch Olivier Winner Amber Riley Sing DREAMGIRLS!

On Sunday night she took home an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and she isn'y going anywhere. Below, watch as DREAMGIRLS leading lady Amber Riley steals the show as she performs Effie's iconic number- "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going."

The long-awaited UK premiere of Dreamgirls opened in December 2016 to widespread critical acclaim, 35 years after originally opening on Broadway, and is playing to sold out houses and standing ovations every night at the Savoy Theatre, London.

Riley is best known for her role as 'Mercedes Jones' in the Golden Globe Award-winning musical comedy, Glee. Additional television appearances include playing 'Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North' in the NBC live performance of the musical, The Wiz and competing in Dancing with the Stars, which she won in 2013. Riley's numerous theatre credits include Alice in Wonderland, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Into the Woods and Mystery on the Docks with the Los Angeles Opera. In November 2012, she made her New York stage debut to rave reviews in New York City Center's Duke Ellington's Cotton Club Parade.

Related Articles