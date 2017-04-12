Video: See Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie's Broadway Chops Before His KINKY BOOTS Debut

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017. Urie succeeds Killian Donnelly in the hit musical, which just celebrated its 4-year anniversary on Broadway. He joins a cast that includes J. Harrison Ghee as 'Lola,' and Taylor Louderman as 'Lauren.'

"I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company," Urie said. "I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast."



Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

See some of Brandon's best takes on Broadway classics below before his big debut and don't forget to catch him in Broadway's high-heeled hit, Kinky Boots!

