VIDEO: Former Elphabas Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks, and Carrie Manolakos Unite to Support Arts for Autism

Apr. 12, 2017  

The Broadway community is coming together for a fantastic one night only performance at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre to benefit Autism Speaks, on June 19 at 7:30! From Jersey Boys to Wicked, Gershwin to Sondheim, Broadway soloists will perform to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding. They will be joined by young artists from across North America who have auditioned for the opportunity to perform on a Broadway stage and support this amazing cause. For tickets, visit: https://artsforautism.net

Former Elphabas Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks, and Carrie Manolakos performed a special version of Defying Gravity at last year's Arts for Autism event. Get ready for this year's with a just-released video version below!

