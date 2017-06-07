Ariana Grande Releases 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Cover to Benefit Manchester Bombing Victims

Following the attack in Manchester last month, Ariana Grande returned to the city last Sunday night for a heartfelt benefit concert. To close the event, the singer performed a tearful rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'. Today, Pitchfork reports that Grande has released the cover of THE WIZARD OF OZ classic as a single with all proceeds going to the victims. The single follows Grande's re-release of "One Last Time," which is also sharing proceeds to those affected by the tragedy.

During the concert, Grande was joined by other artists such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That. The show, titled the "One Love Manchester" show, was held at the Old Trafford cricket grounds and those who were at the Manchester Arena concert were being offered free tickets by Grande.

Listen to Grande's cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" below:

Click here to listen



































In a statement after the attack, Grande said: "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win... Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

To donate to the We Love Manchester fund visit http://www.redcross.org.uk/love.

Related Articles