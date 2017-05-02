Andrea Burns & Seth Rudetsky to Perform at Broadway Association's 106th Annual Luncheon

The Broadway Association, a 106-year-old not-for-profit business association committed to the betterment, safety and economic prosperity of the Times Square and Midtown West community, will host its annual awards luncheon Monday afternoon, May 8, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel. The luncheon will also feature a performance by Broadway talents Andréa Burns & Seth Rudetsky.

The Broadway Association will present Victoria Bailey, Executive Director of Theatre Development Fund (TDF), with the Excellence in Leadership Award and Robert J. Kafin, Esq., Chair of the Times Square Alliance and a Partner at Proskauer Rose LLP with the Visionary Leadership Award. FOX 5 Good Day New York's Greg Kelly and RosAnna Scotto will serve as Masters of Ceremonies.

"Both Victoria Bailey and Bob Kafin embody the meaning of civic engagement, and the Broadway Association is grateful for their involvement to create and promote a thriving Times Square," said Broadway Association Chairman Cristyne L. Nicholas. "Their dedication to improving the district's quality of life has had a profound impact resulting in safer streets and easier navigation."

Victoria Bailey has run TDF, the largest not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts in the country for over 15 years. Approaching its 50th year of service in 2018, TDF sustains live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. Whether that barrier is financial, physical or developmental, TDF's mission is attained through a variety or programming including its internationally renowned TKTS Discount Booths, its award-winning education programs, which have introduced hundreds of thousands of students to the theatre, and its accessibility programs which make theatergoing possible for those with physical or developmental disabilities. Ms. Bailey played a critical role in the revitalization of Father Duffy Square, making it a world class public space in the center of the crossroads of the world and has been involved in the Broadway and Off Broadway community for over 35 years. Currently, Ms. Bailey is a member of the adjunct faculty at Columbia University's School of the Arts and is serving a second term on the Tony Awards Nominating Committee.

Robert Kafin, an environmental lawyer and partner at global law firm Proskauer Rose LLP, is being honored for his civic activism and organizational leadership over the years, including as the Chairman of the Times Square Alliance. Mr. Kafin's involvement in theater and the arts dates back to when he first started practicing law. He worked on the original corporate documents for Theatre Development Fund and on agreements for the early telecasts of the Tony Awards. He is also the co-founder of the Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and the Carl Schurz Park Association. In addition, Mr. Kafin was appointed by Mayor de Blasio to serve as the Chair of GrowNYC, the operator of 54 Greenmarkets and other environmental conservation programs in New York City. Mr. Kafin is also chair of the Adirondack Council and a director of Parks and Trails New York.

The annual luncheon also serves as a platform for the Broadway Association to promote and support an important cause within the local community. This year, the Association will be making a donation to TDF to support their education and accessibility programs.

Other programs, initiatives and charities the Broadway Association has supported in previous years include the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City (Hurricane Relief), the New York City Police Foundation, Back on my Feet, the Actor's Fund, Encore Community Services, the 9/11 Memorial, Rosie's Theater Kids, Broadway Care/Equity Fights Aids, the Alzheimer's Association and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the luncheon, visit www.broadwayassociation.org. Ticket prices start at $350 per person.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles