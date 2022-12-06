THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Week

For forty-five years, Ballet Midwest has been entertaining audiences with the magical Nutcracker Ballet set to the unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky. Join Clara at a Christmas Eve party where she receives a gift that will soon take her on a fantastic journey.

Feel the joy of a Christmas Eve party, marvel at the special effects and excitement as the Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, watch as the snow falls gently in the forest and marvel as the dancers entertain you in the Kingdom of Enchantment. You don't want to miss this Topeka holiday tradition!

Ticket prices for the 2022-23 season are $22 for adults, $20 for adults 55 and older, $14 for children & youth (under 18), or $60 for a family pack of 4 tickets (2 adults, 2 students).



The family pack of 4 tickets is available exclusively at the TPAC Box Office.