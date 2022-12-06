Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Week

Performances run December 9-11.

Dec. 06, 2022  
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Week

For forty-five years, Ballet Midwest has been entertaining audiences with the magical Nutcracker Ballet set to the unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky. Join Clara at a Christmas Eve party where she receives a gift that will soon take her on a fantastic journey.

Feel the joy of a Christmas Eve party, marvel at the special effects and excitement as the Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, watch as the snow falls gently in the forest and marvel as the dancers entertain you in the Kingdom of Enchantment. You don't want to miss this Topeka holiday tradition!

Ticket prices for the 2022-23 season are $22 for adults, $20 for adults 55 and older, $14 for children & youth (under 18), or $60 for a family pack of 4 tickets (2 adults, 2 students).


The family pack of 4 tickets is available exclusively at the TPAC Box Office.




THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend Photo
THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend
“The Chocolate Nutcracker,” an urban twist on the classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” will be performed Nov. 26th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. “The Chocolate Nutcracker” showcases a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Seas Photo
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Season
Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition – “The Kready Holiday Spectacular!” Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 17 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City Photo
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City
Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week Photo
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Topeka on November 9th.

More Hot Stories For You


THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This WeekendTHE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend
November 25, 2022

“The Chocolate Nutcracker,” an urban twist on the classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” will be performed Nov. 26th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. “The Chocolate Nutcracker” showcases a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday SeasonJeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Season
November 15, 2022

Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition – “The Kready Holiday Spectacular!” Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 17 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden CityONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City
November 8, 2022

Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This WeekCirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week
November 7, 2022

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Topeka on November 9th.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This WeekendLIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022

Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
share