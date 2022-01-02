Submissions Now Open for 20th Annual Tallgrass Festival
Tallgrass Film Association (TFA) announces the call for submissions opens tomorrow for the 20th annual Tallgrass Film Festival, September 28th-October 2nd, 2022 in and around downtown Wichita, Kansas.
In addition to showcasing the best of independent cinema from around the globe, including documentary, narrative, world cinema, animation, LGBTIA+, retrospective and premiering films, the 20th annual Tallgrass Film Festival is specifically seeking films to feature in the following special programs and spotlights:
- Gordon Parks Award for Black Excellence in Filmmaking - Feature-length film with no traditional distribution deal at the time of the festival. Open to films of any production budget from any country from any genre with a director that self-identifies as Black, African-American or part of the African-Diaspora.
- Vortex Animation, Experimental, and VR short films - This is for all animation, experimental, hybrid or virtual reality projects.
- Murmurations - The Murmurations category is open to short and feature films that meet the following requirements: fifty percent of production is based in Spain OR writer, director, or producer is based in Spain; the original voice is in Spanish or one of the co-official languages of Spain (Basque, Catalan, Aranese, and Valencian); and subtitled in English language.
- Female Filmmaker Spotlight - Feature films directed by women (Changed from DOXX category to all features)
- Stubbornly Independent Films: domestic, narrative features made for under $750,000 USD with no traditional distribution
- Timothy Gruver Spotlight on Kansas Filmmakers - Kansas filmmakers submit for free - see below for official rules)
- Joel Fein Emerging Filmmakers Program - short films from filmmakers (19 and younger) may submit for free - see below for official rules
Tallgrass Film Festival will grant cash awards in the following categories:
Stubbornly Independent: $5,000 and one-of-a-kind Tallgrass tap handle
Female Filmmaker Spotlight: $5,000 and award
Gordon Parks Award for Black Excellence in Filmmaking: $5,000, $15,000 value Panavision Camera Rental and an award.
Best Kansas Filmmaker Documentary Short Film: $500
Best Kansas Filmmaker Narrative Short Film: $500
Best Emerging Documentary and Narrative Short: $500
Best Narrative and Documentary Short: $500
Best Narrative and Documentary Feature: $500
Best Vortex Short: $250
Best Murmurations Film: $250
Audience Award Winning Documentary & Narrative Feature: $2,500
Audience Award-Winning Narrative and Documentary Short: $1000
For more information, visit: https://tallgrassfilm.org