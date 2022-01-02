Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Submissions Now Open for 20th Annual Tallgrass Festival

The Tallgrass Film Festival will take place September 28th-October 2nd, 2022 in and around downtown Wichita, Kansas. 

Jan. 2, 2022  

Tallgrass Film Association (TFA) announces the call for submissions opens tomorrow for the 20th annual Tallgrass Film Festival, September 28th-October 2nd, 2022 in and around downtown Wichita, Kansas.

In addition to showcasing the best of independent cinema from around the globe, including documentary, narrative, world cinema, animation, LGBTIA+, retrospective and premiering films, the 20th annual Tallgrass Film Festival is specifically seeking films to feature in the following special programs and spotlights:

  • Gordon Parks Award for Black Excellence in Filmmaking - Feature-length film with no traditional distribution deal at the time of the festival. Open to films of any production budget from any country from any genre with a director that self-identifies as Black, African-American or part of the African-Diaspora.
  • Vortex Animation, Experimental, and VR short films - This is for all animation, experimental, hybrid or virtual reality projects.
  • Murmurations - The Murmurations category is open to short and feature films that meet the following requirements: fifty percent of production is based in Spain OR writer, director, or producer is based in Spain; the original voice is in Spanish or one of the co-official languages of Spain (Basque, Catalan, Aranese, and Valencian); and subtitled in English language.
  • Female Filmmaker Spotlight - Feature films directed by women (Changed from DOXX category to all features)
  • Stubbornly Independent Films: domestic, narrative features made for under $750,000 USD with no traditional distribution
  • Timothy Gruver Spotlight on Kansas Filmmakers - Kansas filmmakers submit for free - see below for official rules)
  • Joel Fein Emerging Filmmakers Program - short films from filmmakers (19 and younger) may submit for free - see below for official rules

Tallgrass Film Festival will grant cash awards in the following categories:

Stubbornly Independent: $5,000 and one-of-a-kind Tallgrass tap handle

Female Filmmaker Spotlight: $5,000 and award

Gordon Parks Award for Black Excellence in Filmmaking: $5,000, $15,000 value Panavision Camera Rental and an award.

Best Kansas Filmmaker Documentary Short Film: $500

Best Kansas Filmmaker Narrative Short Film: $500

Best Emerging Documentary and Narrative Short: $500

Best Narrative and Documentary Short: $500

Best Narrative and Documentary Feature: $500

Best Vortex Short: $250

Best Murmurations Film: $250

Audience Award Winning Documentary & Narrative Feature: $2,500

Audience Award-Winning Narrative and Documentary Short: $1000

For more information, visit: https://tallgrassfilm.org


