Starlite Drive-In To Present GREASE, HOCUS POCUS, and More

Shows take place Friday, October 2 - Monday, October 5, 2020.

Starlite Drive-In has announced its lineup for this weekend, Friday, October 2 - Monday, October 5, 2020.

Friday:

Grease (PG) at 7:30 PM with American Graffiti (PG) at 9:30 PM.

Hocus Pocus (PG) at 7:45 PM with The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG) at 9:25 PM.

Saturday:

Wichita Big Screen King Kong Triple Feature: King Kong (1976)(PG) at 7:30 PM with Godzilla vs Megalon (1976)(G) at 9:45 PM and Battle Beyond the Stars (PG) at 11:10 PM.

Hocus Pocus (PG) at 7:45 PM with The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG) at 9:25 PM.

Sunday:

Grease (PG) at 7:30 PM with American Graffiti (PG) at 9:30 PM.

Hocus Pocus (PG) at 7:45 PM with The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG) at 9:25 PM.

Monday:

Wichita Big Screen Scary Movie Monday: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)(R) at 7:30 PM with A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (R) at 9:20 PM and Galaxy of Terror (R) at 10:45 PM.

Hocus Pocus (PG) at 7:45 PM with The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG) at 9:25 PM.

Regular Admission: Friday & Saturday: $8 ages 12 and up; $4 ages 3-11; ages 2 & under free. Sunday: $7 ages 12 and up; $3 ages 3-11; ages 2 and under free.

Concessions and bathrooms are open and spaces marked for social distancing. Masks are required inside concessions and bathrooms per local government order and social distancing is expected.

Box offices open approximately one hour before the earliest movie. Debit/credit accepted throughout. No re-entry is permitted. Switching screens is not permitted. More details at www.starlitefun.com/experience.

Shows View More Wichita Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You