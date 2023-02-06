Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Topeka Civic Theatre Next Month

Performances are set to run March 3 â€“ April 1, 2023.

Feb. 06, 2023 Â 
SOMETHING ROTTEN! comes to Topeka Civic Theatre next month. Performances are set to run March 3 - April 1, 2023.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten! Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten! was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years". Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.www.mtishows.com

Content Warning: contains adult language

Co-Producers:

Executive Co-Producer: Meridian Roofing

Associate Co-Producer: Bolz Chiropractic

Associate Co-Producer: WestSide Stamp & Awards




