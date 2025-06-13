Review: DISNEY'S FREAKY FRIDAY at Cowley College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



COWLEY COLLEGE PRODUCES FREAKY FRIDAY

As a child, I rarely missed seeing a new Disney movie in the theatre. So was the case in 1976 when Disney’s comedy, Freaky Friday, was released, starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris as a mother-daughter duo who humorously trade places on Friday the 13th to learn hard-earned life lessons. Based on the best-selling 1972 pre-teen Mary Rodgers novel of the same title, the antics were crazy fun to watch.

Disney remade the work in 1995 as a television movie with Shelley Long and Gabe Hoffman, and then again in 2003 as a feature film with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. In 2018, Disney remade the work into a television musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. It’s that 2018 version that has now given rise to the musical stage version.

This stage version begins with an updated book by Bridget Carpenter as well as a score by lyricist Brian (“Next to Normal”) Yorkey. While this stage script is clever and funny, the songs are completely forgettable. Audiences will certainly not be humming any of these songs as they leave the theatre.

The musical follows the story of an overloaded soon-to-be-married mom, Katherine Blake, and her teenage daughter, Ellie. Both have lost touch with each other and, through some creative staging and help from a magic hourglass, find that they supernaturally switch into each other’s bodies. Trying to figure out how it happened, both mom and teen daughter are bombarded with each other’s lives and fake their way through their jam-packed day so not to arouse suspicions from those around them. While at first they both fail trying to be the other person, they slowly repair their mistakes and learn more about their worlds in the process. The show ends with the duo trying to switch back bodies before Katherine’s wedding ceremony.

I attended the Cowley College Summer Theatre’s opening night performance of FREAKY FRIDAY at the Robert Brown Theatre. While the opening night audience was quite small, the work onstage was well done. Director Rachel Dart brought together a remarkably talented cast and gave them the freedom to shine. Dart brings heart to the production with a sentimental touch that connects well with the audience.

The two female leads, Sarah Joy Kane and Juliana Conte, are unbelievable. Their powerful and dynamic voices carry the show. The acting feat required here is a challenge. But both actresses pull it off, not only believably but with great comic timing and a strong delivery.

Kane as Katherine nails the humor of a teen occupying a mom’s body and world. She fully captures the frustration of her daughter with accurate body language, and her facial expressions are priceless. Conte as teenage Ellie shines. Her musical ability and her stage presence are pure pleasures to watch. Their solos in the song “Busted” remind the audience of the fact that parents often keep as many secrets as their children.

The Blake family is rounded out with two equally strong performances by Sawyer Dobbs as Ellie’s little brother and puppeteer, Fletcher, and by Jake Thomason as the charming fiancé, Mike. Both actors bring depth to their characters. Dobb’s antics with his puppets had the audience chuckling, and Thomason’s beautiful tenor voice was outstanding.

Another standout is Sebastian Gates-Graceson as Ellie’s high school crush, Adam. His number “Women and Sandwiches” is a real show-stopper, and his comedic timing is spot on perfect. Emily Foley delivers a sensational performance as Torrey, Katherine’s right-hand assistant, bringing both comedic energy and balance to the plot. When Foley and Kane begin dancing with Katherine’s wedding cake, the audience knows it's going to end in disaster! Foley also has a fun dual role as the militant PE teacher, Ms. Meyers. Her Ms. Meyers brought memories of Glee’s Sue Sylvester character.

The high school ensemble scenes are energetic thanks to performances by Natasha Brown as Ellie’s nemesis Savannah, and Madeline Faye Kimmel and Jianna Mia Caro as Ellie’s besties, Gretchen and Hannah. The vibrancy they bring to the stage captures the show’s spirit. Walter Dodd and MJ Harper both deserve a huge shout-out for their multiple roles, but especially as Katherine’s grumpy and opinionated parents. They are especially fun to watch.

J Branson’s set was simplistic yet effective in telling the story. His use of projections takes the audience effortlessly from scene to scene. Lighting design by Jason Huffman was exceptional. Choreographer Olivia Palacios keeps the movement simple yet fun. Music director Thomas Conroy brought out the best in vocals. Thomas also directs the 6-piece band that accompanies the show, and they sound phenomenal! They are tight and well-polished. Kudos to Thomas, as the band never overshadowed the actors' voices. Costumes by Emily Rose Parman look good and fit well.

FREAKY FRIDAY will certainly bring back a flood of nostalgic memories and create new admirers in the process, as well. Remaining performances for FREAKY FRIDAY are Fri., June 13 at 7:30 pm, Sat., June 14 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sun., June 15 at 2:00 pm. All performances are held in the Robert Brown Theatre located on the Cowley College Campus in historic downtown Arkansas City. Tickets are available at the door or by going to: cowley.edu/boxoffice.

It was noted that this was Cowley’s second season of summer theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director Nick Albrecht. Their 2023 inaugural season was successful, but unfortunately, plans for 2024 fell through. I’m very excited to see them back this summer with two other productions. Disney’s FROZEN JR. will take the stage July 11-13, and THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE will conclude the season, playing July 17-19.

Photo credit: Lindsay Allen

Reader Reviews