Previews: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Roxy's Downtown

Get ready to do the Time Warp again! Roxy’s Downtown Theatre proudly announces its upcoming production of Richard O’Brien’s cult-classic musical, The Rocky Horror Show. The production is helmed by acclaimed director Rick Bumgardner, with electrifying music direction by Simon Hill and a bold, immersive scenic design by Emmy nominated Michael Downs.

A theatrical phenomenon since its 1973 debut, The Rocky Horror Show is an outrageouscelebration of freedom, individuality, and rock ’n’ roll. Featuring beloved songs like Sweet Transvestite, Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me, and the iconic Time Warp, this audience-favorite promises to be a glittering, over-the-top experience.

“This show is pure joy,” says director Rick Bumgardner. “It’s a love letter to theatre, music, and the power of self-expression. At Roxy’s, we’re leaning into the immersive andinteractive spirit that has made Rocky Horror a phenomenon for over 50 years.”

With Simon Hill’s sizzling live band bringing the score to life and Michael Downs’ visually stunning scenic world setting the stage, this production promises to deliver both spectacle and heart. Audiences can expect all the outrageous fun of the midnight movie tradition, wrapped in the intimacy and energy of live performance.

Rocky Horror runs October 10 - November 15, 2025, with showtimes Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, and 2pm select Saturday Matinees. Tickets are available now at www.roxysdowntown.com or by calling 316-265-4400.

Audience participation is encouraged, so grab your costumes, fishnets, don your stilettos, and memorize your responses! Join us for a wild ride of sci-fi, glam, and rock ’n’ roll! No need to bring outside props, however! Prepackaged audience prop kits will be sold at the venue!

Roxy’s Downtown Theatre is Wichita’s hub for bold, imaginative performance, dedicated to producing shows that inspire, entertain, and connect our community through the magic of live theatre.