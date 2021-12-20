KC Jazz Ambassadors Celebration Of Jazz Winners Announced

Popular jazz musicians Bobby Watson, Lonnie McFadden, Charles Williams and vocalist Eboni Fondren received the first annual JAM Musician Awards, presented by the KC Jazz Ambassadors on Tuesday, December 14 at Johnnie's Jazz Club, 14th and Main in Downtown Kansas City.

The UMKC Conservatory Jazz Ensemble entertained the jazz fans attending the awards ceremony at Johnnie's Jazz Club in Downtown Kansas City, MO.

Award winners by category included the following:

Favorite Jazz Vocalist: Eboni Fondren

Favorite Jazz Trumpet Player: Lonnie McFadden

Favorite Jazz Sax Player: Bobby Watson

Favorite Jazz Bass Player: James Albright

Favorite Jazz Pianist: Charles Williams

Favorite Jazz Trombone Player: Marcus Lewis

Favorite Jazz Guitarist: Rod Fleeman

Favorite Jazz Organist: Everette DeVan

Favorite Jazz Drummer: Mike Warren

In addition, McFadden took home "Favorite Jazz Entertainer" honors and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra was voted Favorite Big Band. The Gem Theatre and Green Lady/Black Dolphin were voted favorite jazz venue and club respectively. And KANU on-air personality Bob McWilliams was named favorite Jazz radio host.

"We thank the nearly 700 KC area jazz fans who took the time to vote for their favorite musicians in all of these categories," noted JAM Magazine editor David Basse. "We didn't know what to expect this first time out and were pleasantly surprised at the turnout."

"A lot of our honorees had gigs or rehearsals tonight, so they couldn't make it to the party," explained KC Jazz Ambassador board member Linda McShann. "While we missed them at the award ceremony, we appreciate their continuing the KC jazz tradition by getting out there and playing their music."

Nominations for the 2022 JAM Musician Awards will begin May 1 with final ballots to be published November 1. For more information, visit the KC Jazz Ambassadors website at www.kcjazzambassadors.org.