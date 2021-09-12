Crown Arts Will Host Bravery Ball 2021: Wichita's Littlest Heroes Next Month

Join WLH for a night of dinner, drinks, auctions, dancing and fun! Bravery Ball raises critical funds to support over 500 Kansas families with children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Join in and hear from the Hero families you are impacting, and enjoy a special performance from Heroes and Hero Siblings!

The event takes place on October 9, 2021.

Your ticket includes:

Appetizers, dinner, dessert, happy hour from 5:30 - 7:30, auction access, and a perfect excuse to grab your friends and get dressed up!

Doors/Auction Registration @ 5:00Cocktail Hour @ 5:30 (Wine & Beer Until 7:30)

Learn more at https://www.crownuptown.com/events/braveryball2021.