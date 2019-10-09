Carlsen Center Presents Cirque Mechanics Nov. 8

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with the Cirque Mechanics : 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels on 8 p.m, Friday, November 8, in Yardley Hall.

At the center of every circus rests a 42FT ring full of thrills, laughs and excitement. 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels has been called the greatest contribution to the circus since Cirque du Soleil. With its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling and innovative mechanical staging, Cirque Mechanics has established itself as a premiere American circus. While inspired by the modern circus, Cirque Mechanics finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. These stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning around. The shows are rooted in realism, displaying a raw quality rarely found in modern circus and making their message timeless and relevant.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Prices start at $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





