BWW Interview: Paul Curatolo of RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES at Century II Concert Hall

I was over the moon to be able to interview Paul Curatolo, the man who plays Paul McCartney in Rain, a tribute to the Abbey Road/Rooftop concert days of the Beatles. The show sits down in Wichita one night only, Monday, April 18th, 2022, at 7:30pm at the Century II Concert Hall.

Paul Curtolo plays Bass, Piano, and Guitar in Rain. According to Paul's bio, the Beatles became Paul's biggest influence as a child growing up with ain. At ten years old, his musical journey began when he taught himself the drums. He quickly adapted to guitar & piano which drove him to write and record his own music. When he was 14, as a member of the pop band "Wayward", he went on to record five albums. Until recently the band has toured the U.S. and was voted home town heroes in A.P. magazine. (Alternative Press). Paul's love for the Beatles has driven him to master the character of Paul McCartney down to every detail. From vocal inflections to turning the bass over to perform left-handed. Paul considers it an honor to pay tribute to his idol.

Paula: There's always some sort of tribute band associated with the Beatles. What makes Rain stand apart from the others?

Paul: It's a step above the rest, because it bridges that Broadway world, the fully immersive performance, with the tribute industry.

Paula: I read that Rain is a family affair, that your father, Joey Curatolo, had also portrayed Paul McCartney in this show. Is that true?

Paul: That is true. My dad was the original Paul surrogate for this group. Rain's been around for upwards of 40 years now, since 1983, and now he's the musical director of the production.

Paula: So how did you get into Rain?

Paul: I grew up around this, I grew up around these guys all my life, with Beatle music, so at a certain age my father asked me if I would be interested in doing this, and naturally I said yes. Who wouldn't want to be a Beatle? I went into training with him, and once I was ready, I auditioned and got the job!

Paula: Have you ever met Paul McCartney?

Paul: Sadly, no. Not yet! But I'm still holding out hope!

Paula: Well, let's put that out there! Sir Paul McCartney, we hope you're reading this!

Thanks so much to Paul for the opportunity to interview him. He hopes to see you at the show!

Rain will transport you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the "Abbey Road" album and the "Rooftop Concert" to life with the launch of the 2022 Tour. Together longer than The Beatles, Rain has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let Rain take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends! Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

