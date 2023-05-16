Young People From Across London Don Their Dancing Shoes To 'Step Around Town'

Throughout April and May 2023, over 500 students from thirty schools across London performed in front of hundreds of audience members as part of Step Around Town 2023.

Uplifting and energetic performances took place across five London boroughs - Wandsworth, Croydon, Haringey, Southwark and Lewisham - with students taking to the stage to perform a variety of dance styles including contemporary, jazz, Afro-fusion, Hip Hop and inclusive movement from SEN schools.

Step Around Town is one of the many events created by the Royal Academy of Dance's Step into Dance programme, which is one of the UK'S largest inclusive secondary school programmes run in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation.

Speaking of the programme, Gerard Charles, Artistic Director at the Royal Academy of Dance said: "It is always an inspiring experience to watch so many young dancers come together to share their not only how well they dance but more importantly their individual accomplishments, positive energy and joy."

Commenting on the performance at Step Around Town Southwark, Gemma Juma, CEO of the Jack Petchey Foundation said: "The dancers were so inspiring! Their hard work and determination paid off in a fantastic showcase of youth energy and talent. Dance is such an important way for young people to express themselves. The Jack Petchey Foundation is so proud to work with the Royal Academy of Dance to provide young people with the opportunity to develop new skills and work together creatively."

Step into Dance, a Royal Academy of Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 3,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.

For a full list of the Step into Dance performance events as well as other summer events, visit the Royal Academy of Dance website.