Young People From Across London Don Their Dancing Shoes To 'Step Around Town'

Throughout April and May 2023, over 500 students from thirty schools across London performed in front of hundreds of audience members as part of Step Around Town 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Throughout April and May 2023, over 500 students from thirty schools across London performed in front of hundreds of audience members as part of Step Around Town 2023.

Uplifting and energetic performances took place across five London boroughs - Wandsworth, Croydon, Haringey, Southwark and Lewisham - with students taking to the stage to perform a variety of dance styles including contemporary, jazz, Afro-fusion, Hip Hop and inclusive movement from SEN schools.

Step Around Town is one of the many events created by the Royal Academy of Dance's Step into Dance programme, which is one of the UK'S largest inclusive secondary school programmes run in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation.

Speaking of the programme, Gerard Charles, Artistic Director at the Royal Academy of Dance said: "It is always an inspiring experience to watch so many young dancers come together to share their not only how well they dance but more importantly their individual accomplishments, positive energy and joy."

Commenting on the performance at Step Around Town Southwark, Gemma Juma, CEO of the Jack Petchey Foundation said: "The dancers were so inspiring! Their hard work and determination paid off in a fantastic showcase of youth energy and talent. Dance is such an important way for young people to express themselves. The Jack Petchey Foundation is so proud to work with the Royal Academy of Dance to provide young people with the opportunity to develop new skills and work together creatively."

Step into Dance, a Royal Academy of Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 3,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.

For a full list of the Step into Dance performance events as well as other summer events, visit the Royal Academy of Dance website.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

ABIGAILS PARTY Comes to The Everyman This Month Photo
ABIGAIL'S PARTY Comes to The Everyman This Month

It was 1977, the year of skin-tight polyester, the Queen's Silver Jubilee and Saturday Night Fever. The Sex Pistols were storming up the charts, skateboarding was the latest craze and Angela Rippon danced with Morecambe & Wise.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREAT EXPECTATIONS at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREAT EXPECTATIONS at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released rehearsal photos for their new production of Great Expectations, which runs until 27 May 2023. 

Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride Photo
Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride

A vibrant programme of events focused around inclusivity and the freedom to express yourself are coming to Warrington in June as part of a Pride celebration.

DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester Photo
DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester

De Montfort Hall and Imagine Theatre have announced that everyone’s favourite radio DJ Scott Mills will make his pantomime debut this festive season as he takes to the stage in Leicester’s giant family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 15 December – 07 January.


More Hot Stories For You

Catherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary TourCatherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary Tour
Olive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next MonthOlive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next Month
Full Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOUFull Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOU
Photos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert HallPhotos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound