World Première of GOOD DAY Will Run at Vault Festival 2023

Theatre company Double Telling, led by Director Marlie Haco, today announce that their show Good Day will play at VAULT Festival in March 2023. Written by Daniel Bainbridge and Cam Scriven, Good Day is a darkly comic exploration of what it means to be human when mortality is removed, and thoughts and emotions can be mimicked by AI. The production will combine spoken dialogue, movement, and video - including creative captions - to examine the relationship between humanity and technology.

Good Day opens at Network Theatre in London Waterloo on 8 March 2023, with previews from 7 March, and runs until 12 March, with full cast yet to be announced.

Double Telling Director Marlie Haco today says: "I'm delighted to be working with Daniel and Cam to develop this thought-provoking new play. They have a real talent for using humour to expose the darkness within the 'utopian' world they have created. I'm interested in how they exploit the therapeutic relationship to present a compelling conflict: Zara wants to die, and Alex, her therapist and an android, has been created specifically for the purpose of keeping Zara alive. But what starts as a battle of wills becomes a more complex meditation on the connection between agency and mortality. In staging Good Day, I'm excited to explore how technology can be used in the theatre to dramatise the deeply human story at the heart of the play"

Zara lives in a perfect world. No poverty, no war. She's even been implanted with an electronic chip that will extend her life forever. So, why does she want to end it all?

To be allowed to die, Zara must debate her fate with an android therapist and overcome the human drive to survive. Good Day is a dark comedy that explores how we find meaning in our lives and asks whether immortality is really all it's cracked up to be.

Cameron Scriven is a writer from the West Midlands. Good Day is his second collaboration with Bainbridge after the 2018 run of their play MAD at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. After completing Professional Voice Studies MFA at Bristol Old Vic, he has taught at a variety of drama schools and worked as a freelance dialect and voice coach. Cam has provided accent coaching for venues such as The National Theatre and Leeds Playhouse, and for various screen projects.

Daniel Bainbridge is a writer & director based in London. After working with Scriven on MAD, he went on to study at Drama Centre, first on their Foundation Studies in Performance before moving on to the MA Directing course. Since graduating, Daniel has been working as an assistant director, most recently on Operation Mincemeat at Southwark Playhouse, whilst also developing his own work for the stage.

Marlie Haco is a theatre director and dramaturg based in London. She trained in acting and directing at Central School of Speech and Drama, before completing an English degree at Cambridge University. She now works with scripts and writers at all stages of development, but has a particular interest in directing plays that ask urgent social and psychological questions. Typically, her work is experimental in form, where movement and music are central to the storytelling. Haco is currently resident director at Hampstead Theatre.