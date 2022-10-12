Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Theatres to Dim Their Lights Tonight in Honour of Angela Lansbury

Theatres across the West End will dim their lights at 7pm for two minutes in her honour.

Oct. 12, 2022  

West End theatres will dim their lights at 7pm tonight (12 October) in memory of Angela Lansbury, who has died aged 96.

Lansbury died on October 11, at her home in Los Angeles, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Co-chief executives of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, Claire Walker and Hannah Essex released the following joint statement: "The theatre world is a smaller place tonight after the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury whose work touched so many generations. She lit up every stage she graced, and her extraordinary talent will be very much missed.'

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

