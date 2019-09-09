West End Production Of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical Extends Booking To June 2020

Over 200,000 new tickets are released for sale today (9 September 2019) for Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner which is now booking at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End to 27 June 2020.

The children's cast (from 20 September 2019) comprises Miah Hasselbaink twelve years old from Surrey, Athea Andi eleven years old from Surrey and Ayani Lingibe-Ajavon ten years old from Hertfordshire share the role of Young Anna Mae; Mimi Etete-Edge twelve years old from Brighton, Perola Da Cunha eleven years old from Hackney and Jasmine Djazel nine years old from Wandsworth share the role of Young Alline; and Cameron Mukasa-Brown seven years old from Waltham Forest, Theo Lee nine years old from Hounslow and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau nine years old from Lambeth share the role Young Craig.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

In the West End, the current cast comprises Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Ashley Zhangazha who continue as Tina and Ike Turner with Aisha Jawando playing the role of Tina at some performances each week, Madeline Appiah playing the role of Tina's mother Zelma, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother GG, Howard Gossington as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Ava Brennan as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Jammy Kasongo as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Edward Bourne as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Oscar Batterham as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

Ensemble members are Daniella Bowen, Chloe Chambers, Joelle Dyson, Lejaun Sheppard, Joseph Richardson, Kibong Tanji, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Cameron Bernard Jones who also plays Tina's son Craig and Ashlee Irish who plays Tina's son Ronnie, and swings Gavin Alex, Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Amandla Elynah, Hannah Jay-Allan, Angela Marie Hurst, Leisha Mollyneaux and Samuel J. Weir.

From 23 September 2019 Aisha Jawando will play the title role, with Tsemaye Bob-Egbe playing the role of Tina at some performances each week. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will join the Broadway company later this year to play Tina at certain performances. Adrienne Warren, who originated the role here in the West End, will lead the Broadway cast with performances beginning 12 October 2019. In Hamburg, Kristina Love continues to play Tina Turner in the German production.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently has broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Earlier this year the German premiere of Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL began performances at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and the musical will begin Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from 12 October 2019.

TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.





